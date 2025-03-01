  • home icon
  "I hurt a lot of people" – When Tiger Woods broke silence on his infamous personal controversies

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Mar 01, 2025 07:19 GMT
PGA: DEC 05 Chevron World Challenge - Final Round - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

For Tiger Woods, the year 2010 was forgettable on both professional and personal fronts. It was the first year he didn’t win a title on the PGA Tour since his debut. He also went through a divorce from Elin Nordegren after admitting to infidelity.

In November 2009, he crashed his SUV into a tree near his home while under the influence of alcohol. Following the car crash, Woods didn’t face the media for several months until March 2010. Ahead of his press conference, he appeared apprehensive and admitted to having done "bad things" in his life.

"I hurt a lot of people, not just my wife," he said as per ESPN. "My friends, my colleagues, the public, kids who looked up to me. There were a lot of people that thought I was a different person and my actions were not according to that. That's why I had to apologize. I was so sorry for what I had done."
"It was really tough to look at yourself in a light you never want to look at yourself, that's pretty brutal," he added.

For the uninitiated, Woods and Elin got married in 2004 and are parents to Charlie Woods and Sam Woods.

How did Tiger Woods perform in 2010?

Tiger Woods celebrates during the final round of the 2010 Masters Tournament (Image Source: Getty)
Tiger Woods won six times on the PGA Tour in 2009 but suffered a title drought in 2010. The effects of his personal struggles were also reflected in his performance, making it his worst year since turning professional.

Woods played 12 events in 2010 and made 11 cuts. However, he managed just two top-10 finishes and failed to win a single title. Here's a look at Tiger Woods' performance in 2010:

  • Masters Tournament: T4 (68, 70, 70, 69)
  • Quail Hollow Championship: CUT (74, 79)
  • THE PLAYERS Championship: W/D (70, 71, 71)
  • the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance: T19 (72, 69, 69, 72)
  • U.S. Open Championship: T4 (74, 72, 66, 75)
  • AT&T National: T46 (73, 70, 70, 71)
  • The Open Championship: T23 (67, 73, 73, 72)
  • World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational: T78 (74, 72, 75, 77)
  • PGA Championship: T28 (71, 70, 72, 73)
  • The Barclays: T12 (65, 73, 72, 67)
  • Deutsche Bank Championship: T11 (72, 65, 69, 68)
  • BMW Championship: T15 (73, 72, 68, 70)
  • World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions: T6 (68, 72, 73, 68)
  • Chevron World Challenge: P2 (65, 66, 68, 73)

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
