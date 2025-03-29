"I just don't see it as a rivalry" – When Brooks Koepka took a shot at Rory McIlroy’s major slump

Brooks Koepka was at the top of his game and at the height of his dominance on the PGA Tour when he won four major championships from 2017 to 2019. At the time he was compared with Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy, who also had major wins.

Ad

However, the then World No.1 had bluntly shut down the idea of a rivalry with Rory McIlroy. In a 2019 interview with AFP, he dismissed any rivalry with McIlroy. He said (via Golf Digest):

"I've been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn't won a major since I've been on the PGA Tour. So I just don't view it as a rivalry."

Ad

Trending

Brooks Koepka joined the PGA Tour in the 2014-15 season, while McIlroy joined in 2010. McIlroy had early success and won four major championships from 2011 to 2014. However, he faced a slump in his performances at the major championships afterward and failed to win a tournament.

In his interview, Koepka said that since he was ranked World No. 1, he had an "open road" in front of him. He subsequently derived that he wasn't focused on what was behind, and hence he didn't consider it a rivalry. He further said:

Ad

"You know if the fans do [call it a rivalry], then that's on them, and it could be fun. Look, I love Rory. He's a great player and he's fun to watch, but it's just hard to believe there's a rivalry in golf. I just don't see it."

Both Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy have taken up different pathways since then. Koepka joined LIV Golf in 2022 and became the first man to win a major as an active LIV Golf player, which he achieved with his victory in the 2023 PGA Championship. On the other hand, McIlroy is among the best players on the PGA Tour but is yet to win his fifth major championship.

Ad

A look at Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy's performance in the Masters

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka walk to the no. 7 green during the first round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in 2022 - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka will face each other again at the upcoming 2025 Masters at Augusta National. McIlroy will play his 17th Masters, while Koepka will make his 10th start.

Ad

In nine prior starts, Koepka has made the cut in seven of them. He has three top-10 and five top-25 finishes at the iconic Augusta National. His best finish came in 2019 and 2023, where he tied for second on both occasions.

Let's take a look at Brooks Koepka's finishes at Masters:

2015: T33 (288, E)

2016: T21 (293, +5)

2017: T11 (287, -1)

2019: T2 (276, -12)

2020: T7 (278, -10)

2021: WD (149, +5)

2022: WD (150, +6)

2023: T2 (280, -8)

2024: T45 (297, +9)

In contrast, McIlroy has made 13 cuts in 16 starts at the Masters and has seven top-10 and 12 top-25 finishes. His best performance came in 2022 when he finished second in the tournament.

Ad

Let's take a look at Brooks Koepka's finishes at the Masters:

2009: T20 (286, +2)

2010: WD (151, +7)

2011: T15 (284, E)

2012: T40 (293, +9)

2013: T25 (290, +6)

2014: T8 (288, +4)

2015: 4 (276, -8)

2016: T10 (289, +5)

2017: T7 (285, +1)

2018: T5 (279, -5)

2019: T21 (283, -1)

2020: T5 (277, -7)

2021: WD (150, +6)

2022: 2 (281, -3)

2023: WD (149, +5)

2024: T22 (292, +8)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback