"I just try to stay patient" - Scottie Scheffler reflects on his Round 3 performance at 2023 Genesis Scottish Open    

Scottie Scheffler paused to reflect on his Round 3 performance at the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open on Saturday (July 15). With a solid finish in mind, Scheffler emphasized the need to remain patient throughout his game.

In a sport that requires accuracy and planning, Scheffler's style of remaining composed and focused was invaluable in overcoming the course's hurdles.

During an interview with Genesis Scottish Open after Round 3, Scottie Scheffler opened up on his thought process during the game.

"Well, I just try to stay patient," Scheffler said of his method. And that's really about it; just try to stay patient, just keep good shots. And that's kind of my thing here and I've done a good job of staying patient, not trying to force things and not trying to hit every shot perfectly to get back around, just trying to hit a couple of good shots and good paths in just trying to get back in the things."

Recognizing the tournament's difficult character, he emphasized the importance of resisting the impulse to force shots or strive for perfection on every swing.

Scottie Scheffler during Round 3 of the Scottish Open

Despite experiencing ups and downs in Round 3, Scheffler showed tenacity and determination, delivering a solid performance. The American had six birdies on the day, including great finishes on the 17th and 18th holes, according to the Golf Central team.

He moves into a share of fifth Birdie-birdie finish for Scottie SchefflerHe moves into a share of fifth @ScottishOpen

Despite a double bogey, Scheffler's ability to recover from setbacks demonstrated his mental fortitude and unwavering commitment to his game.

He has performed admirably throughout the Genesis Scottish Open, finishing with a score of -10 after Round 3. Scheffler's solid play and ability to manage the course's challenges have positioned him as a formidable opponent coming into the final round, with scores of 68, 65, and 67.

Scheffler's strong performance throughout the tournament has secured his position among the top contenders, which includes the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole, Shane Lowry, J.T. Poston, and Rory McIlroy. With the top of the leaderboard congested, Sunday's final round promises to be an enthralling display of golf talent.