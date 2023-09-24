Rory McIlroy is currently gearing up for his seventh Ryder Cup, scheduled to take place later next week at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. Back in 2021, he did not have a pretty good tournament and finished with a record of 1-3-0. His only win came in the singles match against Xander Schauffele.

After the final day of the 2021 edition of the prestigious biennial event at Whistling Straits, McIlroy got emotional about his team's loss. He blamed himself and said that he should have done more for his team.

As quoted by Express.co.uk, Rory Mcllroy said:

"I love being part of this team. I love my teammates so much. I should have done more for them this week. I'm glad I put a point on the board for Europe today, but I just can't wait to get another shot at this."

The 2021 European Team had quite a number of new faces, including Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry. Rory McIlroy tried to keep his composure while praising all the young guys performing and also added that there's nothing better than being part of the team.

"It is by far the best experience in golf and I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup because there's nothing better than being part of the team, especially the bond that we have in Europe," he continued.

Rory McIlroy was truly emotional about Team Europe's loss at Whistling Straits. He was proud of each and every member of the team, including players, the captain, and all the vice-captains.

"I couldn't give a s***" - When emotional Rory McIlroy lost his choice words after a Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits

The Northern Irishman played a total of four matches, including a single, a foursome, and two fourball matches, at the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistlings Straits. He managed to win only the singles match in the tournament and lost the other three of them.

While speaking to NBC after the tournament, Rory McIlroy shared that he had never been so emotional over the results as an individual competitor. He added that being part of the Team Europe felt phenomenal. He was quoted by the Sports Illustrated as saying:

"I couldn't give a s***. But this team, and what it feels like to be a part of, to see Sergio [Garcia] break records, to see Jon Rahm come into his own this week, to see one of my best friends, Shane Lowry, make his Ryder Cup debut... All that, it's phenomenal and I'm so happy to be a part of it."

Rory McIlroy was pretty disappointed for not being able to contribute more to Team Europe at the 2021 Ryder Cup. He promised to come back stronger in the next edition and also apologized for the choice of words.

"I'm disappointed that I didn't contribute more this week. But in two years' time, we'll go again and give it another so. Sorry for swearing, as well," McIlroy said.

The 2023 Ryder Cup kicks off next week from September 29 to October 1 at the Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome. The European team is led by Luke Donald, while Zach Johnson is captaining the defending champions United States.