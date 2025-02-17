"I kind of felt left out " - When Nelly Korda became the newest member of the 'Korda Slam'

Nelly Korda proved in February 2019 that the Kordas love Australia. On 17th February 2019, the younger sister of Jessica, Nelly, won the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open and completed the ‘Korda Slam.’

After this win, Jessica told her younger sister, who was in Adelaide, over FaceTime (via Golf Week):

"Welcome to the club!"

The reason behind this is that the father of both Jessica and Nelly, Petr Korda, won the 1998 Australian Open tennis tournament. Coincidentally, at that time, Regina Korda was pregnant with Nelly Korda. Nearly a decade and a half later, Jessica Korda won her first LPGA Tour title at the 2012 Women’s Australian Open. Sebastian Korda, their younger brother, took home the 2018 Australian Open Junior tennis tournament trophy. Then, it was Nelly Korda’s turn, as she completed the circle by winning the 2019 edition of the Australian Open.

Jessica even shared an epic collage of all four Kordas doing the scissor kick after their respective triumphs in Australia. She captioned her post on X (formerly Twitter):

"H.I.S.T.O.R.Y "

After winning the 2019 ISPS Handa Australian Open, when asked for her reaction to completing the Korda Slam, Korda said (via Golf Week):

“I think there's something in the air here. No, I'm just happy to finally be a part of the club. I kind of felt left out. But I was playing all day for my parents, and I'm really proud of that.”

Nelly Korda had a fantastic final day while winning her second LPGA Tour title

On the last day of the 2019 Australian Open, Korda held a comfortable three-stroke lead. That comfort stretched when, during mid-round, she made five birdies in six holes. However, there was a slight setback when she carded a bogey on the 12th. Then, a wayward tee shot on the 15th forced another bogey—an unwanted result with only four holes remaining.

Meanwhile, 2018 Australian Open champion Jin Young Ko was slowly eating into Korda’s lead, scoring three birdies. This dropped Korda’s lead to two shots with only two holes to play. However, with a birdie on the 17th hole, Korda ensured there would be no further hiccups, securing her place as the latest member of the Australian Slam-winning Korda family.

Here is the small piece of that day's play by Nelly Korda at the 2019 Australian Open.

Nelly Korda and her LPGA Tour wins

Till now, Nelly Korda has won 15 LPGA Tour titles, including 2 majors. Here are the details:

2018 – Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship presented by CTBC

2019 – ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open, Taiwan Swinging Skirts LPGA presented by CTBC

2021 – Gainbridge LPGA, Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (Major), Pelican Women’s Championship

2022 – Pelican Women’s Championship

2024 – LPGA Drive On Championship, FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship, Ford Championship presented by KCC, T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards, The Chevron Championship (Major), Mizuho Americas Open, The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

