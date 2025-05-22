"I like being sexy" - When Paige Spiranac got honest about her marketing strategy

Paige Spiranac is a former pro golfer who is now a golf instructor, influencer, and enterpreneur. In 2020, she shared a video on YouTube, giving some insight into her marketing strategy.

Spiranac played professional golf on the developmental Cactus Tour. She secured her first and only victory at the Las Colinas Club in Queen Creek, Arizona. Her professional golf career ended within a short period after she failed to secure an LPGA Tour card in 2016. Now, she posts golf instructional videos on social media and has amassed 4 million followers on Instagram and 446K YouTube subscribers.

During an old Q&A session that recently resurfaced online, the American model answered questions about her life, career, golf, and other topics. When speaking about her marketing strategy as an entrepreneur, she revealed that while she places a lot of importance on her looks, she also strives to provide value in other ways.

“Yes, I don’t shy away from my appearance. I like being sexy. I like being feminine," Paige Spiranac said. "And I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with that.

I think I can be sexy and also have an opinion. That shouldn’t be two separate things—it’s not like, ‘Pick one or the other.’” [15:32]

Paige Spiranac also mentioned that she knows some people follow her solely for her appearance, and she’s not opposed to it. She acknowledged that her appearance is an important part of her content; as such, she always makes sure her hair, outfit, and makeup look nice at all times.

To ensure that she offers valuable content, the former pro golfer stated that she tries to “provide great instruction when it comes to golf tutorials.” She also stated that she intentionally puts in an effort to give funny and entertaining commentary on her podcast. That way, when age takes its toll on her body, she will still be known for bringing other forms of value to the table.

She added that once people listen to what she has to say, then they’ll see that “she’s more than what she looks like."

“He was very slow”: Paige Spiranac recalls playing with Chris Pratt

Paige Spiranac was recently featured on an episode of The Vanity Index podcast, where she spoke about her experience playing with celebrity golfers.

When asked to mention the most famous person she has ever played with, she revealed that she once competed in a celebrity Ryder Cup with Nick Jonas. She teamed up with the popular singer to compete against the celebrity actor Chris Pratt. Speaking on the experience, she said:

“He was very slow. Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with. Super nice guy, unbelievably slow.”

Spiranac added that they were four holes behind on a nine-hole round and Pratt was taking his time, telling “amazing stories.” Laughing, she recalled that it only further contributed to his slow pace.

