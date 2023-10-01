“I’m still not convinced that’s even possible”: Jon Rahm stuns golf fans on the internet with a magnificent shot at the Ryder Cup

Jon Rahm is currently facing Scottie Scheffler in the singles match at the Ryder Cup. Although he is behind Team USA's top OWGR-ranked player, the former is still dazzling fans with his exceptional golfing skills at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

The Ryder Cup Europe shared a video on their X (formerly Twitter) handle in which the Spanish golfer was seen hitting a shot off the cliff. The ball landed almost near Scheffler's ball and about 40-50 feet away from the hole.

One of the fans was so stunned to see the blistering drive from Jon Rahm that he wrote,

"I saw it, and I’m still not convinced that’s even possible."

Expand Tweet

Another fan called it the "shot of the Ryder Cup".

Expand Tweet

Despite Scottie Scheffler being 1 Up against the Spanish golfer, one of the fans wanted Rahm to win the singles match. He explained that if the latter wins the match, Team Europe will cruise to a victory in the tournament, and if he doesn't, his team would have to struggle for each and every point at the Ryder Cup.

Expand Tweet

Another fan called it "insane" that Rahm got the ball out of that cliff and landed it onto the greens of Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other top comments from the fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How has Jon Rahm performed so far in the Ryder Cup?

The Spanish golfer has played two foursome matches and a fourball match in the Ryder Cup so far. He has paired with Tyrrell Hatton in both of the foursome matches and with Nicolai Hojgaard in the Fourball match.

Rahm won both the foursome matches with Hatton, while his only fourball match with Hojgaard resulted in a tie.

Below are the results of Jon Rahm in the Ryder Cup so far:

Day 1 Foursome match

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns

Winner - Europe

Margin of victory - 4 & 3

Day 1 Fourball match

Jon Rahm and Nicolai Hojgaard vs. Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

Result - tied

Day 2 Foursome match

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton vs. Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Winner - Europe

Margin of Victory - 2 & 1

Update: The singles match between Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler has been tied.