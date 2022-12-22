"I never really picked up my PGA Tour membership” - Martin Kaymer on why he moved to LIV Golf

Martin Kaymer joined LIV Golf in June. Having had a successful career on the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the German golfer surprised many when he signed for the controversial series. Now, the golfer has come out to state that he defected to LIV in search of “something new.”

Explaining why he moved to LIV Golf, Kaymer said that he ‘never really picked up his PGA Tour membership properly.’ Stating that he never liked living in America for more than a year, the former World No.1 said that he was happy to choose the Saudi-backed series. The 37-year-old said that he was unhappy with the PGA Tour’s direction.

Speaking about his LIV Golf move to 5 Live Sport for its All About podcast, Kaymer said:

"I never really picked up my PGA Tour membership properly – I never really liked to live in America for 12 months and that’s what, in my opinion, you need to do in order to compete on the PGA Tour. I’m a huge fan of the European Tour and I really liked all the tournaments and the venues that they used to have, but where the Tour is going now, especially with the cooperation with the PGA Tour, ultimately it will get me back onto the PGA Tour, where I don’t want to be."

He went on to claim that LIV Golf came about at the right time in his career.

Kaymer added:

"It was fun, more inspiring, motivating again. I needed something new in my career and doing this for 15 years, playing on both tours, now having a family, I needed something else and then LIV Golf popped up and I thought, 'That’s me.'"

It is pertinent to note that Martin Kaymer had a memorable career on the PGA Tour and the European Tour. The golfer had 23 professional wins, including two Majors, to his name before he announced his decision to join LIV. The golfer shocked many by joining the rebel series for its opening event at London's Centurion Club.

Martin Kaymer is okay missing Ryder Cup for LIV Golf

Martin Kaymer has been one of Europe’s Ryder Cup stars in the past. The German golfer famously played a pivotal role in his side’s iconic comeback in 2012 to beat the USA. The golfer holed a putt on the 18th on the final day to take the Ryder Cup. However, he has now come to terms that he won’t be playing any more international events.

Kaymer said:

"I’ve done many Ryder cups, I won a couple of Majors, I had a beautiful career in the traditional way of golf, I would say, and of course, I would like to participate more in those tournaments, but if that’s not meant to be, then I’m totally fine with it because it’s a decision that you make to be out here and if that’s the only tour that I’m going to play the next few years, I’m totally happy with that."

Despite finding peace with his current position, Kaymer still noted that he wanted LIV golfers to be allowed at big tournaments. He said that the Majors and Ryder Cup should allow rebel players for the sake of the fans.

Claiming that several of the best players in the world were at LIV, the German said the tournaments should reconsider their stance.

