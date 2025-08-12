"I am not ready to just play golf for money" - When Justin Rose detailed ditching LIV Golf 

Justin Rose could have joined LIV Golf, but he opted to stay on the PGA Tour. When the Saudi league series started in 2022, several big names from the golf world, including Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, and Brooks Koepka, joined the circuit.

Rose opened up about his decision to compete on the Tour in one of his interviews with Sky News in 2022. He talked about his goal to compete in the majors and win "big championships." Rose said (via Flushing It Golf on X):

"This is the risk those guys are running at the moment by accepting the opportunity to play. We don't know how the tours are going to react or the legal ramifications. My goals are still the major championships. I am still trying to create my own history within the game of golf. I am not ready to just play golf for money, for example.

"I have other goals and other dreams and they are to play in big championships and win big championships. I will do everything right now to protect that. You have to make decisions that are right for you. You are a professional golfer, it's your job. If there is an opportunity and it is valid, then it is an avenue that should be open and available to you," he added.

LIV golfers have struggled to qualify for the majors as they do not receive ranking points. However, if they are eligible, they can compete in the majors.

In his professional career, Justin Rose won the U.S. Open in 2013, his only major title. He finished runner-up at the Masters three times in his career and twice at The Open Championship. His best finish at the PGA Championship was tied for third place, which he recorded in 2012. The English golfer recently won his 12th event on the PGA Tour.

"This is why I compete" : Justin Rose shares his excitement after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025

Justin Rose has won two tournaments on the PGA Tour since the creation of LIV Golf. The 45-year-old won his 12th PGA Tour event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. After playing four rounds, he was tied for the lead with J.J. Spaun and then defeated the American in a sudden-death playoff to clinch the title.

Following his victory, Justin Rose shared a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account with a caption:

"This is why I practice. This is why I compete. For moments like this!"

Justin ROSE @JustinRose99 This is why I practice. This is why I compete. For moments like this!

Rose has enjoyed an amazing season on the PGA Tour in 2025. He was in contention to win the Masters earlier this year but lost to Rory McIlroy in the first hole of the playoffs. He is currently gearing up to play at the BMW Championship, which will take place from August 14 to 17.

