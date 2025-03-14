"I recently got fired" – When Phil Mickelson joked about losing assistant coaching role

Phil Mickelson once joked about losing his assistant coaching role. The LIV golfer played for the PGA Tour in 2015. Afterward, he took an assistant coaching role at Arizona State, where his brother, Tim Mickelson, was the head coach.

When Mickelson was asked about his new position at the 2015 WM Phoenix Open, he shared that it didn't end well for him, as he got fired. His exact words were, via Golf Digest:

“I recently got fired from that position. He needed some real help (laughter). We had developed a plan to where I could call some recruits. We weren't really going to say anything and hadn't said anything for a few weeks until one of the players had Tweeted it and it looked like there were some improprieties, which there weren't, so we had to publicly announce I was assistant captain.”

He continued, “Otherwise, I wouldn't be able to make the phone calls I had been making. As of the first week of January, Tim needed, my brother, needed a real assistant to help out with a bunch of the things going on with the traveling and I got fired.”

Mickelson is playing at the LIV Golf Singapore, where he's in the T21 position after shooting 69 in the first round. He also played at the LIV Golf Hong Kong and the LIV Golf Adelaide, where he finished at T3 and T23 with scores 14 under 196 and 2 under 214, respectively. He played a full LIV Golf season in 2024.

How did Phil Mickelson perform in the 2024 season?

Phil Mickelson's first 2024 event was the LIV Golf Mayakoba, where he finished in T51. His last event was LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play, where he finished in T48. His only top 10 finish was at the LIV Golf Jeddah, where he finished in T6.

Here's a list of Mickelson's 2024 performances:

LIV Golf Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T51

LIV Golf Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Country Club: T30

LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens G&CC: T6

LIV Golf Hong Kong at the Hong Kong Country Club: T52

LIV Golf Miami at the Trump National Doral Golf Course: T47

LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club: T38

LIV Golf Singapore at the Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course): T22

LIV Golf Houston at the Golf Club of Houston: T37

LIV Golf Nashville at The Grove: T40

LIV Golf Andalucía at the Real Club Valderrama: T27

LIV Golf United Kingdom at the JCB Golf and Country Club: T34

LIV Golf Greenbrier at The Old White Course: T50

LIV Golf Chicago at the Bolingbrook Golf Club: T23

LIV Golf Dallas - Stroke Play at the Maridoe Golf Club: T48

