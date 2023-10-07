“I still cannot believe how amazing The Ryder Cup was”: Jon Rahm reflects on a triumphant campaign at Marco Simone

Jon Rahm, the Spanish golfer who played an instrumental role in Team Europe's historic Ryder Cup win at Marco Simone, still feels elated following the momentous victory. Like many others, Rahm finds it challenging to describe the depth of his emotions after the triumph.

Talking on Twitter, Jon Rahm expressed his heartfelt sentiments, acknowledging the incredible journey that led to the Ryder Cup victory. In his tweet, Rahm extended his gratitude to his family, teammates, and the remarkable leadership of Captain Luke Donald.

“After a few days of reflection, I still cannot believe how amazing The Ryder Cup was - it’s hard to put into words. Thank you to everyone involved in organizing such a magnificent event. Thank you to my teammates, Vice Captains, and of course Captain Luke for the support and guidance.” (Jon Rahm Via Twitter)

Jon Rahm's contribution to Team Europe at the Ryder Cup 2023

Luke Donald, Captain of Team Europe, lifts the Ryder Cup trophy following victory with 16 and a half to 11 and a half win during the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone (Image via Getty)

Team Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup victory in 2023 will be remembered as a historic moment in golfing history. The tournament unfolded with a 6-6 split in the Sunday singles session, resulting in a resounding 16.5-11.5 victory for Team Europe.

This remarkable win extends Team Europe's streak of consecutive victories on home soil to an astonishing 30 years.

Jon Rahm, undoubtedly one of Team Europe's standout performers, showcased his exceptional talent at Marco Simone. With a record of 2-0-2, Rahm earned a well-deserved grade of 'A' for his contribution to the team.

He was a vital part of the Euro's three-headed monster, alongside Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, and consistently brought his A-game to Rome.

Rahm's skills were evident as he ranked second in strokes gained among the 24 competitors. One of the most memorable moments of his campaign was his battle against world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, resulting in a thrilling halve in the first match of Sunday singles.