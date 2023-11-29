"I think that it was pretty unanimous”: Jordan Spieth talks about PIP bonus pool’s money being disbursed to other player programs

The PIP or Player Impact Program has been a controversial addition to the PGA Tour, and Jordan Spieth thinks that it will go away soon. The PIP was initially introduced after the creation of the LIV Series, offering a lucrative prize purse in order to stop players from defecting.

The original prize purse for the PIP was $100 million, which was distributed amongst the top 20 golfers who had a significant positive influence on the Tour. From next it will be reduced to $50 million, with the top 10 players receiving the bonus.

However, PGA Tour board member Jordan Spieth thinks that it will not last for much longer and that it will be eliminated some time in the near future. Speaking via ESPN he said:

"I think that its goal was to help prevent players from accepting high-dollar Saudi offers, LIV offers. I think that's the goal. If you're going to see numbers that are thrown out at players now, a couple specific players, it doesn't really do that."

As the PIP bonus is set to reduce in to $50 million in 2024, the remainder of the funds will be distributed amongst other player programs, including the FedEx Cup and even amateur tournaments.

"I think that it was pretty unanimous, including those of us who have significantly benefited from it, to taper it down and find a way to spread those funds elsewhere to support ideally fields, purses, so that you still could benefit from them individually but finding the right sweet spot."

Jordan Spieth emphazises the importance of using PIP funds for other player programs

In the future, Jordan Spieth hopes that it will go away. The PIP has received much criticism from several players and those from the golf community.

"Hopefully, it won't need to exist, I think is the best way to put it. I think that makes everybody happy, including those that have benefited from it, because there will be other ways to benefit from performance and just being a big brand for the PGA Tour."

Recently, the PIP for the 2022-23 season was announced. Rory McIlroy had managed to dethrone Tiger Woods and take the top spot, winning $15 million. Eventually, Woods finished in second place and Jon Rahm in third.