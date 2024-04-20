Jordan Spieth almost quit the RBC Heritage in round one on Thursday when a tendon in his wrist "popped out" while shooting a greenside bunker shot on hole 13 at Hilton Island.

During a follow-through, Speith "jammed" his left wrist against the bunker bulkhead, causing his ECU (extensor carpi ulnaris) tendon to pop out. This was the latest in a series of issues involving the renowned three-time Major winner.

Jordan Spieth mentioned that it was a recurring thing, and that he was lucky because most times it comes out and he can turn it (left), so things would have messed up. The ECU tendon came out and went right back into its groove.

“On 14 yesterday, I thought I was done for the week. Then (the tendon) came back in, and I was like, ‘All right, I’m good,’' said Jordan Spieth as quoted by golf.com.

Jordan Spieth's injury and more

Spieth left the Byron Nelson tournament last May but returned to compete in the PGA Championship the following week. Later in November, he announced that he had re-injured his wrist in an unusual incident at the Hero World Challenge.

“I was reaching for a toaster to make my son breakfast, and I was just supporting it on the shelf. It made — in other words, everything was — it took the fall for other things that were off and it just made no sense because I’m like, what’s going to prevent this from happening at any other point in time. But I was very shocked when I re-injured it,” said Jordan Spieth as quoted by golf.com.

Spieth prevented the tendon from coming out. After bogeying the 13th, he closed with five consecutive pars to finish at 1-under 70. Jordan underwent therapy on his wrist between rounds and had it bandaged before his Friday afternoon tee time to make sure that the tendon stayed in place.

Spieth said that his wrist felt good on Friday as he shot a 4-under 67 without facing any problems. He decided to wear a bandage around his wrist throughout the weekend.

Jordan Spieth wasn't anxious about his injury. He expressed that the main issue was that he was not providing enough time for the injury to heal. Next week, Spieth is not in the field for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

