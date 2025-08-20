"I’ve answered enough questions about Viktor Hovland" - Michael Kim shares hilarious Spider-Man meme after BMW Championship drama

Michael Kim starred in the 2025 BMW Championship field last week. However, his reactions toward his playing partner during the final round went viral on social media.His playing partner on Sunday, Viktor Hovland, has generated a lot of buzz from fans and fellow golf enthusiasts after his tied for 7th place finish at the BMW Championship. His shots during the tournament went viral due to his incredible skill, which landed him a spot in this week's Tour Championship.Michael Kim, on the other hand, also posted a top ten finish. However, he fell just short of landing a spot in this week's FedEx Cup Playoff event.He could not resist poking fun at the ongoing buzz surrounding Viktor Hovland following the BMW Championship. The PGA Tour sensation was asked to answer multiple questions about Viktor Hovland on social media.In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the golfer shared a lighthearted and classic Spider-Man meme, which captured how often he's been asked about the Ryder Cup star the past few days. He captioned the post (via X @Mike_kim714):&quot;I’ve answered enough questions about Viktor that I’m seeing way more of him in my timeline.&quot;Here's a look at Kim's hilarious post (via X @Mike_kim714):The meme originates from the cult favorite Spider-Man: Far From Home film starring Tom Holland, who is also an avid golfer. Michael Kim edited the scene from the movie to show a headshot of Viktor Hovland displayed on the wall instead of the movie's Tony Stark image on the wall.The viral post racked up over 171 thousand views in less than a day. Fans praised the golfer for taking the comedic angle to the situation rather than dodging questions about Hovland.Michael Kim and Viktor Hovland's performance at 2025 MajorsMichael Kim and Viktor Hovland participated in all four Major championships this year. This year marked the first time the former competed in all four events, while Hovland did so for the fourth time.Kim opened up the year with a tied for 27th place finish at the Masters Tournament, which is his career best finish at the prestigious tournament. He went on to post finishes inside the top 55 at the PGA Championship and US Open before missing the cut at the Open Championship.Viktor Hovland tied for 21st place at the Masters Tournament and matched his career-best performance at the event in 2021. He also set a new best at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 28th place.Continuing on the momentum, the Norwegian golfer claimed the third spot at the US Open to set yet another personal record. However, the final Major championship of the year saw Hovland tie for 63rd place.