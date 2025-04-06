"I've been fighting really hard" — When Brian Harman outlasted Dustin Johnson to snap a three-year PGA Tour drought 

Brian Harman edged out Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez in 2017 to win his second event on the PGA Tour at the Wells Fargo Championship. He registered a one-stroke win in the game, breaking his three years of winless streak on the Tour.

Ad

Brian Harman's maiden win on the PGA Tour came at the John Deere Classic in 2014 but then he had a tough time on the greens and it took three years for the second title. In the press conference of the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship, the American reflected on his performance and the victory, saying (via Tee Scripts):

"It's a lot of emotion, for sure. I've been fighting really hard. I thought I had a good chance a couple weeks ago at Harbour Town, really wanted that one. Yeah, I've been working really hard. This feels really good."

Ad

Trending

However, after the Wells Fargo Championship, Brian Harman again had a tough time on greens and he won his next event in 2023. However, this time, he went on to seize victory at the Major.

The American won the 2023 The Open Championship by a commanding six strokes win over Jason Day, Tom Kim, Jon Rahm, and Sepp Straka and since then, this week at the 2025 Valero Texas Open, he is again in contention to win on the PGA Tour. At the event, which started on April 3, 2025, Harman took the lead after 54 holes at 12-under. Heading into the finale of the competition, scheduled for Sunday, April 6, he had a four-stroke lead in the game over Andrew Novak.

Ad

A look into Brian Harman's performance at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

At the Wells Fargo Championship back in 2017, Brian Harman had a shaky start to his game with a round of 71. He started his outing on the PGA Tour event on the first tee hole and made two birdies on the front nine.

Meanwhile, on the back nine, he had a tough time on the greens and carded two bogeys on the 15th and then on the 16th, but then managed to have a birdie on the 18th for a round of 1-under 71.

Ad

He started the campaign for the second round of the event on the tenth hole, but this time, he ended up making a bogey on the first hole of the day. But then Harman was quick to rebound and added three back-to-back birdies from the 12th to 14th and another birdie on the eighth for a round of 3-under 69 to finally make the cut in the PGA Tour event.

Brian Harman started his third-round campaign at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship with a birdie on the first tee hole and then added two more birdies on the fourth and fifth holes. He made a birdie on the seventh followed by a bogey on the eighth.

Ad

Meanwhile, on the back nine, he struggled and bogeyed the tenth and 11th holes followed by a birdie on the 12th for a round of 2-under 70. The American then played the final round of 4-under 68.

In the finale, he made two birdies and a bogey on the front nine and four birdies and a bogey on the back to finally win the event by one stroke.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie, out on a long drive, or in the kitchen cooking up something that tastes better than it looks. Know More