"I've never heard roars like it on an 18th green" - When Rory McIlroy’s incredible hole-out sparked chaos at the Masters

Rory McIlroy's incredible hole-out at the 2022 Masters Tournament sparked chaos. He has won three of the four Majors, having never won the Masters.

Ad

McIlroy won the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship, and he triumphed at the 2011 US Open. He also came out victorious at 2014's The Open Championship.

Nevertheless, the Northern Irishman's hole out at the Masters Tournament three years ago was a treat for the eyes. He finished at T2 after Sunday's round and played well on the last nine of the final round.

Following the round, Rory McIlroy discussed his experience at the tournament and said (via CBS):

Ad

Trending

“It's what you dream about, right? You dream about getting yourself in position. I wasn't quite, you know, close enough to the lead. I don't think—Scottie’s playing really, really well—but to play as well as I did today and then to finish like this… I mean, it's just absolutely incredible. And, you know, this tournament never ceases to amaze me.”

Ad

“That's as happy as I've ever been on a golf course right there. I, you know, just having a chance and then with Collin—you know, we both played so well all day—and for both of us to finish like this, you know, I was just so happy for him. It was incredible. I've never heard roars like it on an 18th green. It was really cool.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

McIlroy's total score after four days was 7 under. He shot 73 in the first round with two birdies, followed by 73 in the second round with three birdies. The third and fourth rounds saw 71 and 64 with four and six birdies, respectively. The last round also had an eagle.

How has Rory McIlroy performed in the 2025 season so far?

Rory McIlroy has two triumphs and five top-20 finishes in 2025. Here's a list of his performances so far:

Ad

2025 PGA TOUR Tournaments

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the Pebble Beach Golf Links: Winner, 66-70-65-66, 267 (-21)

The Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines (South Course): T17, 72-67-74-72, 285 (-3)

Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard at the Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge: T15, 70-70-73-72, 285 (-3)

THE PLAYERS Championship at the TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course): Winner, 67-68-73-68-13, 276 (-12)

Texas Children's Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course: T5, 70-66-65-64, 265 (-15)

Ad

2025 DP World Tour tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Golf Club: T4, 70-71-69-66, 276 (-12)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More