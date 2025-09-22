"I've never been so worried driving to the golf course" – When Rory McIlroy pulled off a thrilling Ryder Cup win after arriving late

Rory McIlroy is set to make his eighth Ryder Cup appearance this week at Bethpage Black, New York. So far, he has helped team Europe win five times, with first being in 2010. One of his memorable moments came in 2012 when he won the crucial singles match against Keegan Bradley to help Europe win the edition. What's interesting was that he had arrived at the course just ten minutes before the tee times.The 2012 Ryder Cup took place from September 28 to 30 at the Medinah Country Club, Medinah, in the United States. The Europeans were entering as the reigning champions and were looking to defend the title in away conditions.After the first two days, the hosts were 10-6 and needed just 4.5 points to claim the Ryder Cup. Dustin Johnson, Zach Johnson, and Jason Dufner had won their matches for the US, while Tiger Woods had halved his match against Francesco Molinari.Since Europeans had won the other matches, Rory's win would seal their fate. However he didn't arrive at the course until 10 minutes left for the tee times. Nevertheless, it didn't impact the result as he went on to register a 2 &amp; 1 win against Bradley.During the post-round interview, Rory McIlroy reflected on the whole incident.&quot;I was just casually walking out of my hotel room and got a phone call saying you've got 25 minutes until you tee off,&quot; he said. &quot;I've never been so worried driving to the golf course before.&quot;Luckily there was a state trooper outside who kind of gave me the escort to here, and if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't have got here in time. So just ran into the clubhouse, got my shoes on and picked it up on the first tee,&quot; he added.However, the Northern Irishman assured that he didn’t take much time to calm himself.&quot;I calmed as soon as I got here,&quot; he added. &quot;My warm‑up sessions aren't [long]. If I warm up for 40 minutes, it's a long time anyway. I warmed up for like 25 minutes before I won the PGA this year, and it doesn't really‑‑ just to get loose, but I'm pretty loose anyway. It was probably a really good thing I didn't have to think about it too much.&quot;As a result the visitors registered a 14.5-13.5 win against the Americans and successfully defended the title.How has Rory McIlroy performed in the Ryder Cup?Rory McIlroy has an impressive record in the Ryder Cup and has played a big role in Europe's success. In his debut at Celtic Manor, he collected two points but then earned three points in each of the next three appearances.After an underwhelming 2016 and 2018, Rory McIlroy had his best year in 2023 at Marco Simone Golf Club. The Northern Irishman bagged four points in five appearances and became the team's best player.Here's a look at Rory McIlroy's performance at the Ryder Cup over the years:2010 (Celtic Manor) - 2 (1-1-2)2012 (Medinah) - 3 (3-2-0)2014 (Gleneagles) - 3 (2-0-2)2016 (Hazeltine) - 3 (3-2-0)2018 (Le Golf National) - 2 (2-3-0)2021 (Whistling Straits) - 1 (1-3-0)2023 (Marco Simone) - 4 (4-1-0)