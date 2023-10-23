“I wanna get out of the country as well”: F1 superstar trolls American Ryder Cup fans ahead of US Grand Prix

Formula One superstar Lando Norris trolls American fans by making a witty comment on America’s Ryder Cup performance. While appearing on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” he took the opportunity to engage in a lighthearted banter about the American fans after the team’s performance in the same.

Even when the show host Jess hinted that they should avoid the Ryder Cup banter, Norris did not leave a chance to poke fun at America’s performance. He suggested that after America's dismal results, he did not want to stay in the country.

"Well, I do. Okay, true, true. I wanna get out of the country as well." said Lando Norris (Via Twitter).

Norris has been a good support to Team Europe over the years. This year, he even marked his presence on one of the days to watch his team clinch the title. He mentioned on his Twitter handle that he enjoyed his first-ever Ryder Cup experience with great hospitality.

What went wrong with Team USA in the Ryder Cup 2023?

Team USA has not secured a Ryder Cup title on European soil since 1993. They lost 16.5-11.5 to Team Europe in Rome this year. Since several American players did not participate in professional golf, unlike the European players, it was a major point of concern for the team.

The significant defeat in the foursome format was also a huge setback for the team. Though top players like Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Jordan Spieth were on the field, they could not get the momentum going and seemed inconsistent.

The selection of members from the captain Zach Johnson, which did not include some important players, also proved to be a key aspect. Players who recently performed well in the LIV Golf tournaments were left behind, to the surprise of many.

It was clear that Team Europe was well prepared, while there was no concrete explanation of what went wrong for Team USA.

Many golf enthusiasts and motorsport fans enjoyed the lighthearted banter by Lando Norris and appreciated the good humor.