"I want to beat you" - When Rory McIlroy was left 'annoyed' by Phil Mickelson's antics at the 2014 PGA Championship 

Rory McIlroy once criticized Phil Mickelson's antics after his second PGA Championship triumph. The Northern Irish golfer won the fourth major of his career at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2014. However, along with his win, the tournament ended in a slightly controversial manner.

While talking to David Feherty after the match, Rory McIlroy said he wasn't happy with how Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler acted during the final round. He shared via Golfweek:

"I saw on the front nine that they started to fist bump each other and started to high five each other, and that sort of annoyed me. It's like, you're both trying to win a major championship, I know I would never do that in a major. I'm trying to beat you, I'm not going to start fist-bumping you and high-fiving you. I want to beat you."

This celebration from Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler assisted Rory McIlroy, and it served as fuel, making him focused and determined to maintain his lead. He said:

"I was on a mission. (What Phil and Rickie did) sort of annoyed me. So I had this thing in my head, I'm going to catch you and I'm going to beat you. Thankfully, I was able to do it."

Meanwhile, the darkness started looming as Rory McIlroy stood on the final tee of the 2014 PGA Championship. He had a lead of two strokes and wasn't keen on a Monday finish.

Rory McIlroy with the 2014 PGA Championship trophy - Source: Getty

But the Northern Irish golfer's group was allowed to play up on Mickelson and his group, which included Rickie Fowler and Henrik Stenson. Phill could have overtaken or tied him with an eagle on the final hole. However, the left-handed golfer carded a birdie while Rory McIlroy scored a par on the final hole to win the event by a stroke.

Hence, rushing the penultimate groups during tense moments, especially for a major championship, seemed a bit unfair to many people.

Rory McIlroy dominated 2014 PGA Championship leaderboard

Here's the complete leaderboard of the 2014 PGA Championship. (All golfers who made the cut).

1. Rory McIlroy -16

2. Phil Mickelson -15

T3. Rickie Fowler -14

T3. Henrik Stenson -14

T5. Jim Furyk -12

T5. Ryan Palmer -12

T7. Victor Dubuisson -11

T7. Ernie Els -11

T7. Mikko Ilonen -11

T7. Hunter Mahan -11

T7. Steve Stricker -11

T7. Jimmy Walker -11

T13. Kevin Chappell -10

T13. Brandt Snedeker -10

T15. Jason Day -9

T15. Graham DeLaet -9

T15. Brooks Koepka -9

T15. Louis Oosthuizen -9

T15. Charl Schwartzel -9

T15. Adam Scott -9

T15. Marc Warren -9

T15. Lee Westwood -9

T15. Bernd Wiesberger -9

T24. Jamie Donaldson -8

T24. Justin Rose -8

26. Joost Luiten -7

T27. Bill Haas -6

T27. Jerry Kelly -6

T27. Kenny Perry -6

T30. Alexander Levy -5

T30. Thorbjørn Olesen -5

T30. Danny Willett -5

T33. Daniel Summerhays -4

T33. Nick Watney -4

T35. Jonas Blixt -3

T35. Sergio Garcia -3

T35. Hideki Matsuyama -3

T35. Vijay Singh -3

T35. Richard Sterne -3

T40. Jason Bohn -2

T40. Brendon de Jonge -2

T40. Luke Donald -2

T40. Brian Harman -2

T40. Ryan Moore -2

T40. Koumei Oda -2

T46. Scott Brown -1

T46. Branden Grace -1

T46. Matt Jones -1

T46. Robert Karlsson -1

T46. Marc Leishman -1

T46. Shane Lowry -1

T46. Graeme McDowell -1

T46. Edoardo Molinari -1

T46. Geoff Ogilvy -1

T46. Pat Perez -1

T46. Chris Wood -1

T46. Fabrizio Zanotti -1

T58. Gonzalo Fernandez-Castaño E

T58. Billy Horschel E

T58. Francesco Molinari E

T58. Ian Poulter E

T58. Patrick Reed E

T58. Brendan Steele E

T64. J.B. Holmes +3

T64. Kevin Stadler +3

T64. Chris Stroud +3

T64. Bubba Watson +3

68. Shawn Stefani +4

T69. Freddie Jacobson +5

T69. Zach Johnson +5

T69. Colin Montgomerie +5

72. Brendon Todd +9

73. Rafa Cabrera Bello +10

