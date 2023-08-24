“I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails”: When Rory McIlroy opened up about calling off his engagement with Caroline Wozniacki

Rory McIlroy is a prominent golf player and a massive sports personality. The Northern Irish golfer was dating Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. They were regarded as the ideal sports couple and even decided to get married after getting engaged in a secret ceremony.

However, things were moving pretty fast for McIlroy and he decided to abruptly call off the marriage in 2014. Additionally, he also broke up with Caroline through a phone call creating massive controversy. He dumped his fiancee just days after their wedding invitations were mailed out.

Apparently, McIlroy was overwhelmed with the public reaction to his engagement and felt he wasn't ready for the marriage. Rory McIlroy also explained his reasons for calling off the marriage via news.com:

“The problem is mine."

McIlroy added:

“The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn’t ready for all that marriage entails.”

Caroline was heartbroken after the abrupt breakup and didn't like the way everything spiraled out. The tennis pro wanted a face-to-face interaction instead of a single phone call.

“It was very hard because he made it very public from the start. He put out a press release so I didn’t have a choice, you know, it just got put in my face," she said via 'In depth with Graham Bensinger'.

Caroline Wozniacki stated:

“I was shocked. I thought at least, you know, I would get a face to face or something. But there was nothing. It was just a phone call and I did not hear from him again."

Rory McIlroy got married to Erica Stoll in 2017

Following his tumultuous split with Caroline Wozniacki in 2014, Rory McIlroy married American Erica Stoll in 2017. The couple met when Erica was working for the PGA Tour as a manager of the Championship Volunteer operations.

It is reported that the couple met in 2012 during the Ryder Cup when McIlroy was comparatively new to the sport of Golf. Surprisingly, Erica rescued McIlroy from the authorities during the Ryder Cup when he was apparently oversleeping.

Since then, the couple has been going strong and also have a daughter named Poppy Kennedy Mcllroy born on August 31, 2020. Rory Mcllroy had an interesting dating history and numerous controversial relationships before tying the knot with Erica Stoll.