“I wish I had his move” – When Tiger Woods admitted being envious of 11-yo Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods's son Charlie has showcased his impressive golf skills during his outing in the PNC Championships over the years. Young Woods plays on an amateur level and had some amazing performances. Last year, he qualified for the US Junior Amateur.

Ad

Following in his father's footsteps, Charlie often makes headlines for his impressive golf skills. In 2020, Woods caddied for his then 11-year-old son at a US Kids Golf event, where the young golfer registered a five-stroke victory in the nine-hole tournament.

Woods opened up about his son's golfing skills and praised the budding golfer in an interview with GolfTV at the time. The 15-time Major winner said (via CBS Sports):

"I wish I had his move. I analyze his swing all the time. I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him."

Ad

Trending

At the PNC Championship, in the last few editions of the tournament, he teamed up with his father and they have been impressive with their outing at the popular father-son duo challenge. Although they are still seeking victory, they finished runners-up twice.

"It was unbelievable" – When Tiger Woods opened up about Charlie making his first ace

Tiger Woods and Charlie played together at the PNC Championship in 2024 and were phenomenal with their game. During the second round of the tournament at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Woods Jr. stunned everyone with his marvelous hole-in-one. It was his first-ever ace, that too while playing with his father.

Ad

During the press conference held on December 22, proud father Woods reflected on his son's performance. Speaking of Charlie's first-ever ace, the five-time Masters winner said (via ASAP Sports):

"We heard it up on the green on the right and left but we were totally unsure until the TV confirmed it. And we went nuts. I don't know what we did but we enjoyed it.

Ad

"It was an unbelievable moment. I was talking to Todd out there, and that two-hole stretch, that was his first eagle he ever made out there on 3, and then his first hole-in-one," he added.

With Charlie's phenomenal shots, the duo finished second after 36 holes in the two-day event in a tie with Team Langer, who emerged victorious in a playoff to determine the winner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback