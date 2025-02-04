In pictures: 3 crazy shots at Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links is one of the sport's most prestigious and scenic courses. The course has played host to the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, US Open, PGA Championship, and the Tour Championship since 1972.

Over the years, the world's best golfers have faced some incredibly tough lies at the California course. During the 2022 edition of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jordan Spieth found himself with an incredibly difficult downhill lie near the edge of a daunting cliff.

With weight being transferred forward during the golf swing, Spieth almost risked falling off but miraculously pulled off the shot. He quickly moved his weight backwards at impact while the golf ball found the rough pin high.

Here's a look at the scene at the par 4 8th hole of Pebble Beach Golf Links from 2022 (via X @NUCLRGolf):

During last week's 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Scottie Scheffler found his 310-yard long drive land on the beach down a cliff to the left of the par 5 18th hole. The ball came to rest on a pile of rocks. With 202 yards to the pin, the World No. 1 golfer decided to go the safer route and attempted to get the ball back in play.

Scheffler managed to clear the 25-foot tall cliff and landed the ball on the right side of the fairway which gave him 179 yards to the pin. He carded in a par on the hole to end the round in great fashion.

Here's a look at Scottie Scheffler's shot at the Pebble Beach Golf Link's 18th hole last week (via X @PGATour):

During the last round of the 2025 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cam Davis found his second shot land on the iconic Cypress Tree root near the 18th hole green. Stakes were high for the Australian golfer as he was inside the top 5 players on the leaderboard.

However, Davis was unfazed by the situation and played a chip shot from the difficult lie. The golf ball took a bounce right in front of the pin and spun to a halt within 2 feet of the hole. He tapped in for birdie and tied for 5th place at the tournament.

Here's a look at the scene at Pebble Beach Golf Link's 18th hole (via X @PGATour):

The iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links is considered to be one of golf's most challenging courses. The 7075-yard-long course, designed by Jack Neville and Douglas Grant, has been the No. 1 ranked public golf course in North America by Golf Digest since 2003.

How many tournaments has Pebble Beach Golf Links hosted?

Pebble Beach Golf Links has played host to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am since 1947. The 2025 edition of the event that was concluded on Saturday saw Rory McIlroy emerge victorious and bag his 27th title on the PGA Tour.

The course hosted the US Open six times from 1972 to 2019. The major championship will return to the par 72 course in 2027. Pebble Beach Golf Links was also the home of the 1977 PGA Championship and the 1988 Nabisco Championship, which is now called the Tour Championship.

The first Women's Amateur Championship was played on the California course in 1967. It has also been the home course for the PURE Insurance Championship since 2004. The LPGA Tour's US Women's Open was also played on the Jack Neville-designed course in 2023.

