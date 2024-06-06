In Pictures: First look at 2024 TaylorMade x Kith golf clubs

Golf's leading equipment brand TaylorMade has teamed up with Kith for the second time. Following a successfull partnership in 2022, the pair comes back with a collection of clubs, accessories, apparell and more.

The brands along with their ambassador, late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon, have launched a special edition of TaylorMade's iconic golf clubs with a unique monochrome finish that also includes special shafts and grips.

The popular Qi10 driver comes back in two loft settings of 9 degrees and 10.5 degrees and has a rose gold and black finish. The driver will be fit with the Ventus TR shaft. The club costs $650 according to Golf Headz.

The K790 irons posess the exact same technology as TaylorMade's previously-launched P790 but will see a more minimalist and sleek look. Priced at $1,750, the clubs progress in colour, getting darker in shade as the clubs get to shorter irons and feature roman numbers rather than the traditionally cardinal numbers. The clubs will range from a 4-iron to a pitching wedge and be loaded with black Dynamic Gold 105 shafts.

The TaylorMade and Kith MG4 wedges will be available in 52, 56 and 60 degrees in a nightshade, bronze and gold finish respectively. The clubs at $295 per wedge come with the same shafts as the irons.

A take on the iconic TaylorMade Spider putter, the collaboration sees the putter with a multicoloured chrome finish. Steering away from the traditional white aligner, the putter will have a gold aligner. The putter will come with a collaboration special SuperStroke Pistol GT grip and will retail for $445.

Priced at $55 for four sleeves of balls, the TaylorMade and Kith collab edition of the TP5 balls include a sleeve of each special design.

TaylorMade x Kith Golf Cart

Another addition to TaylorMade and Kith's apparell, accessories and equipment launch is a golf cart called the Garia Via 2 + 2. With Jimmy Fallon as the face of the collaboration, the new luxury golf carts are approved to be driven on streets as well as golf courses.

With a maximum speed of 25 miles per hour, the cart features a total of four seats. The cart will include a refridgerator, a stereo system, cup holders, a lockable bonnet, a unique dashboard and a horn.

Adorned with faux leather seats, the Garia Via 2 + 2 comes with head and tail LED lights for enhanced visibility faced due to fog on the golf course. With a retail price of $35,000, the cart will launch on June 4 on the official website of the brand.