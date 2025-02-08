The Founders Cup, presented by the U.S. Virgin Islands, is the second event of the season on the LPGA Tour. The field has prominent names like Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, Lexi Thompson, and others competing this week.

The Bradenton Golf Club in Florida is the host of the event, and the LPGA Tour recently shared some incredible golden hour pictures of star golfers like Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and others on X (formerly called Twitter) with the caption:

"Can't beat that golden hour lighting"

The 2025 LPGA Tour season started off last week with the Hilton Grand Vacation Tournament of Champions. The 2025 Founders Cup is the second event of the season, and after Round 2, former World No. 1 Jin Young Ko is leading the event by two strokes. The South Korean golfer has carded -12 for the event, while Yealimi Noh, Minami Katsu, Angel Yin, and Jin Hee Im are placed two strokes behind at T2.

The 15-time LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda is placed at T13 as she trails the leader by six strokes going into the weekend. Other prominent LPGA Tour pros like Lexi Thompson and Charley Hull are placed in T18 and T33, respectively, while Lydia Ko barely made the cut at even par and was placed at T50.

2025 LPGA Tour's Founders Cup leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard and ranking of all golfers who made it to the weekend.

1 Jin Young Ko -12

T2 Yealimi Noh -10

T2 Minami Katsu -10

T2 Angel Yin -10

T2 Jin Hee Im -10

6 Lauren Coughlin -9

T7 Hannah Green -7

T7 Nasa Hataoka -7

T7 Miyu Yamashita -7

T7 Sarah Schmelzel -7

T7 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -7

T7 Jennifer Kupcho -7

T13 Nelly Korda -6

T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -6

T15 Rio Takeda -5

T15 Wei-Ling Hsu -5

T15 Ayaka Furue -5

T18 Mary Liu -4

T18 Morgane Metraux -4

T18 Paula Reto -4

T18 Gemma Dryburgh -4

T18 Megan Khang -4

T18 Somi Lee -4

T18 Hira Naveed -4

T18 Lexi Thompson -4

T18 Linnea Strom -4

T18 Ariya Jutanugarn -4

T18 Ashleigh Buhai -4

T29 Mao Saigo -3

T29 Madison Young -3

T29 Albane Valenzuela -3

T29 Soo Bin Joo -3

T33 Jiwon Jeon -2

T33 Gabriela Ruffels -2

T33 Dewi Weber -2

T33 Fiona Xu -2

T33 Allisen Corpuz -2

T33 Benedetta Moresco -2

T33 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

T33 Charley Hull -2

T33 Kristen Gillman -2

T42 Yuri Yoshida -1

T42 Leona Maguire -1

T42 Ssu-Chia Cheng -1

T42 Moriya Jutanugarn -1

T42 Alena Sharp -1

T42 Gaby Lopez -1

T42 Celine Boutier -1

T42 Mi Hyang Lee -1

T50 Kate Smith-Stroh E

T50 Hinako Shibuno E

T50 Lydia Ko E

T50 Aditi Ashok E

T50 Yuka Saso E

T50 Hyo Joo Kim E

T50 Gigi Stoll E

T50 Caroline Inglis E

T50 Gurleen Kaur E

T50 Yan Liu E

T50 Stephanie Kyriacou E

T50 Minjee Lee E

T50 Nataliya Guseva E

T50 Xiaowen Yin E

T50 Frida Kinhult E

T50 Hyo Joon Jang E

T50 Elizabeth Szokol E

T50 Sophia Popov E

