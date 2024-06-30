In pictures: Ultra rare-signed Tiger Woods player card on auction for $5,600

Tiger Woods is back to playing full rounds of golf after a long and difficult recovery from an ankle injury. The PGA Tour star had to undergo a subtalar fusion surgery on his right ankle as the result of a near fatal car crash in 2021. However, Woods is now back to being able to swing and walk with minimal pain.

A rare vintage 2001 Upper Deck Player's Ink #TW Tiger Woods ROOKIE YEAR trading card is on sale on ebay's official website for a whopping $5,600. The card is signed by the legend himself and is graded as a PSA 10: the highest and most premium card ratings of all time.

The trading card was sent by Tiger Woods himself with his signature on it to Upper Deck and is a part of the Upper Deck Golf Player's Ink set, which bears a collection of 46 cards. The collectors item features a picture of Woods laid against the backdrop of a score card. The PSA 10 card is encased in a protective case along with a sticker on top certifying the grading of the item.

2001 Upper Deck Player's Ink #TW Tiger Woods ROOKIE YEAR RC PSA 10 GEM MT (Image via ebay.com)

There are only 74 cards of Woods with a grading of PSA 10. With the bidding on the one of a kind collector's item ending on 30 June at 5:26 PM, there are currently 31 bids on ebay's official website.

Below is the list of the players featured on the Upper Deck Golf Player's Ink 46 card collection along with their editions:

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer (Gold)

Brad Faxon

Brad Faxon (Golf)

Brenhard Langer

Chi Chi Rodriguez

Chris DiMarco

Colin Montgomerie

Colin Montgomerie (Golf)

David Duval

David Duval (Gold)

Joe Durant

Fred Couples

Fred Couples (Gold)

Gary Player

Gary Player (Gold)

John Daly

John Daly (Gold)

Justin Leonard

Justin Leonard (Gold)

Jack Nicklaus (Gold)

Jesper Parnevik

Jesper Parnevik (Gold)

Mark Calcavecchia

Mark Calcavecchia (Gold)

Mark O'Meara

Mark O'Meara (Gold)

Mike Weir

Mike Weir (Golf)

Nick Faldo

Nick Faldo (Gold)

Peter Jacobsen

Peter Jacobsen (Gold)

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia (Gold)

Steve Stricker

Steve Stricker (Gold)

Curtis Strange

Curtis Strange (Gold)

Tom Kite

Tom Kite (Gold)

Tom Lehman

Tom Lehman (Gold)

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods (Gold).

How has Tiger Woods fared at the PGA Tour this season so far?

Tiger Woods had vowed to play in atleast one tournament per month to stay in shape following his recovery. However, he has played in four events so far this season on the PGA Tour. Out of these events, he missed the cut in two events and withdrew from the Genesis Invitational.

The only tournament that Woods has seen through from start to finish was The Masters. The Major championship that was played at Augusta National saw Woods place solo 60th place with a total 16 over par score for all four days.

Woods shot the same seven over par at the 2024 PGA Championship and the US Open to miss the cut. The 15 time Major winner ranks 215th on the FedEx Cup Rankings and the Comcast Business Tour rankings with only eight points. Woods sits at 160th on the US Team President's Rankings with 28 points.