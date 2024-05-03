Inside Jordan Spieth's $7,500,000 Dallas property

Jordan Spieth is playing the CJ Cup Byron Nelson not only as the top ranked golfer in the field, but as the local favorite. Spieth is a native of Dallas, Texas (home of the event) and still resides in the same city.

Jordan Spieth's Dallas property is located in the Preston Hollow community. The property covers an acre of land and according to Forbes, is valued at $7,500,000.

Jordan Spieth's home boasts numerous luxuries, starting with several sports facilities. On the property there is an indoor half-court basketball court and a fully equipped gym with a ping-pong table and golf simulator. The house also has a swimming pool.

The house has two floors, five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a formal dining room and a kitchen designed and equipped for professional service. In addition, the house has several living rooms and a spiral staircase to access the main floor.

The property also integrates a garage with space for 12 cars. The outdoor areas feature numerous gardens and seating areas, including a space to hang out around a fire pit.

Forbes indicates that Jordan Spieth acquired the property in 2016, purchasing it from fellow professional golfer Hunter Mahan.

Spieth resides on this property with his wife Annie and their children Samuel and Sophie. Annie was his high-school sweetheart and he married her in 2018. Samuel was born in 2021 and Sophie in 2023.

Jordan Spieth's earnings at a glance

Jordan Spieth's lifestyle is paid for by his earnings as the successful professional golfer that he is. Spieth has played professionally for 11 seasons (2024 is the 12th) and has earned more than $62 million for his sporting results. The sum is much higher if his income from sponsorships, advertising, etc. is added.

His best season from a financial point of view was 2014-2015, precisely the year before buying his current home. In that season, he earned more than $12 million.

This sum is a reflection of the sporting success he has achieved. In that season, Spieth won the (unofficial) Hero World Challenge, the 2015 Valspar Championship, the Masters Tournament, the US Open, the John Deere Classic and the Tour Championship. He also finished in 10 other top 10s.

Another high earning season for Spieth was 2016 - 2017, in which he surpassed $9 million in earnings. In that season he won three tournaments, including a Major (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Travelers Championship, Open Championship). He also finished in nine other top 10s.

Spieth has not played a single season as a professional with earnings under $1 million. In 2024, he has played just 10 events and has already had earnings of more than $2 million, thanks to his six overcuts that include three Top 10s.