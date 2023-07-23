Inside Max Homa's bag at the Open Championship 2023 : Golfer's WITB explored

American golfer Max Homa has made a name for himself in the golfing world with his outstanding swing and great sense of humour.

It's no surprise that, as a Titleist Brand Ambassador, his entire bag is loaded with Titleist clubs, which has contributed to his tremendous performance on the course. Homa's bag is an example of the high-quality equipment that offers him with maximum feedback and quickness, as evidenced by his six PGA Tour triumphs.

What is in the bag of Max Homa?

Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 65 TX shaft)

Fairway Woods: Titleist TSR3 (16.5 degrees, Fujikura Ventus Blue TR 80 X shaft), Titleist TSR2 (21 degrees, Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX shaft)

Irons: Titleist T100•S (4), T100 (5), and Titleist 620MB (6-9) irons, all with KBS $Taper 130 X shafts

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Spin Milled SM9 wedges with 46, 50, 56, and 60 degrees of loft, equipped with KBS Hi-Rev 2.0 125 S shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 prototype

Golf Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Apparel and Footwear: FootJoy brand

Max Homa at the Genesis Scottish Open (Image via Getty)

Off the course, Homa relies on FootJoy clothes and footwear to keep him comfortable and stylish while he pursues his golfing dreams. Homa's bag displays the perfect blend of skill and equipment, generating a winning combination that has rocketed him to the seventh spot in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Max Homa's journey through the years

Max Homa's professional golf career has been nothing short of spectacular. He has had a phenomenal surge in performance since 2021, capturing many PGA Tour victories and establishing a lasting impression on the sport. Homa's early years as a professional were highlighted by victories on the Korn Ferry Tour, demonstrating his promise as a budding star.

However, his 2019 Wells Fargo Championship victory brought him into the spotlight. This victory was a watershed moment in his career, laying the groundwork for his later success. Homa's game reached new heights in 2021 when he won the Fortinet Championship and the Genesis Invitational, demonstrating his consistency and ability to perform under pressure.

The next year, he demonstrated his dominance and unrivaled brilliance on the course by winning the Fortinet Championship and the Wells Fargo Championship for the second time. His success has continued into 2023, with a spectacular victory at the Farmers Insurance Open, establishing him as a major contender in the golfing world.

Max Homa's journey as a professional golfer continues to amaze and entertain golf enthusiasts worldwide, with his incredible success on the PGA Tour and a stunning debut at the President Cup in 2022. Fans can expect to see more of Homa's magnificent swings and his distinctive sense of humour as he gets onto the greens at the Open Championship 2023.