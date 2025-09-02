Irish Open 2025 odds and top bets explored

Rory McIlroy and several golf superstars are in action at the Irish Open 2025 this week. The DP World Tour's event will take place from Thursday, September 4 to Sunday, September 7 at The K Club in Straffan, Ireland.

The Irish Open 2025 will feature a star-studded field including McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and others. As per the odds, McIlroy is the favorite to win his National Open. He has won here once in 2016 and finished runner-up in a narrow one-shot defeat against Rasmus Højgaard last year.

Hatton is another strong contender at The K Club and will look to gain confidence ahead of the Ryder Cup. Marco Penge, Lowry, and Reed are among other names who can pose a challenge this week.

Irish Open 2025 odds explored

Here's a look at the odds for the Irish Open 2025:

Rory McIlroy: 18/5

Tyrrell Hatton: 12/1

Marco Penge: 14/1

Shane Lowry: 18/1

Patrick Reed: 22/1

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: 22/1

Jordan Smith: 33/1

Thorbjørn Olesen: 35/1

Tom McKibbin: 35/1

Haotong Li: 35/1

Kristoffer Reitan: 35/1

Jesper Svensson: 35/1

Brooks Koepka: 40/1

Niklas Norgaard: 45/1

Thriston Lawrence: 45/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: 50/1

Angel Ayora: 50/1

Matti Schmid: 50/1

Ryan Gerard: 50/1

Keita Nakajima: 50/1

John Parry: 50/1

Jhonattan Vegas: 55/1

Thomas Detry: 60/1

Richard Mansell: 60/1

Andy Sullivan: 66/1

Erik van Rooyen: 66/1

Daniel Brown: 66/1

Oliver Lindell: 70/1

Laurie Canter: 70/1

Adrian Meronk: 75/1

Grant Forrest: 80/1

Seamus Power: 80/1

Jayden Schaper: 90/1

Julien Guerrier: 90/1

Francesco Laporta: 90/1

John Catlin: 90/1

Adrien Saddier: 90/1

Matthew Jordan: 100/1

Matteo Manassero: 100/1

Marcel Schneider: 100/1

Eugenio Chacarra: 100/1

Brandon Stone: 110/1

Jorge Campillo: 110/1

Mikael Lindberg: 110/1

Joost Luiten: 110/1

Ewen Ferguson: 110/1

Alex Fitzpatrick: 110/1

Romain Langasque: 110/1

Kazuma Kobori: 110/1

Daniel Hillier: 110/1

Todd Clements: 110/1

Johannes Veerman: 110/1

Frederic Lacroix: 125/1

Alejandro Del Rey: 125/1

Sam Bairstow: 125/1

Jacob Skov Olesen: 150/1

Elvis Smylie: 150/1

Ugo Coussaud: 150/1

Martin Laird: 150/1

Martin Couvra: 150/1

Marcel Siem: 150/1

Jason Scrivener: 150/1

Ben Schmidt: 175/1

Manuel Elvira: 175/1

Brandon Robinson Thompson: 175/1

Nicolai von Dellingshausen: 175/1

Guido Migliozzi: 175/1

David Micheluzzi: 200/1

Tom Vaillant: 200/1

Ivan Cantero: 200/1

Padraig Harrington: 200/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat: 200/1

Danny Willett: 200/1

Calum Hill: 200/1

Clément Sordet: 200/1

Nathan Kimsey: 200/1

Francesco Molinari: 200/1

Sean Crocker: 200/1

Joe Dean: 200/1

Andrea Pavan: 225/1

Joakim Lagergren: 225/1

Shaun Norris: 225/1

Jeff Winther: 225/1

Marcus Armitage: 225/1

Lucas Bjerregaard: 225/1

Dan Bradbury: 225/1

