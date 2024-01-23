Is 20-year-old Nick Dunlap the youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour? Here’s how he ranks in the young winners list

Nick Dunlap is one of the youngest golfers to win on the PGA Tour. The 20-year-old won The American Express 2024 last week and became the first amateur golfer to win the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.

Moreover, Dunlap is the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II and the youngest amateur player to win a PGA tournament since 1910. According to Golf Week, Chunk Kocsis, who won the 1931 Michigan Open as an amateur at the age of 18 years, six months, and nine days, is the youngest golfer to win a PGA Tour event.

Harry Cooper was reportedly the youngest professional to win a PGA Tour event when he clinched the trophy of the 1923 Galveston Open Championship four days after his 19th birthday. Chris Evans won the 1910 Western Open as an amateur when he was 20 years, one month, and 15 days old. Nick Dunlap is the youngest amateur golfer since Evans's victory in 1910.

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is the youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour since 1970. He won the 2013 John Deere Classic as a professional at the age of 19 years, 11 months and 18 days.

Here is a list of the youngest PGA Tour winners over the years (via Golf Compendium):

Chuck Kocsis (amateur)

Tournament: 1931 Michigan Open

Age: 18 years, 6 months, 9 days

Harry Cooper

Tournament: 1923 Galveston Open Championship

Age: 19 years, 4 days

Ralph Guldahl

Tournament: 1931 Santa Monica Open

Age: 19 years, 2 months, 3 days

Jordan Spieth

Tournament: 2013 John Deere Classic

Age: 19 years, 11 months, 18 days

Gene Sarazen

Tournament: 1922 Southern (Spring) Open

Age: 20 years, 5 days

Nick Dunlap (amateur)

Tournament: 2024 American Express

Age: 20 years, 29 days

Chick Evans (amateur)

Tournament: 1910 Western Open

Age: 20 years, 1 month, 15 days

Joohyung "Tom" Kim

Tournament: 2022 Wyndham Championship

Age: 20 years, 1 month, 17 days

Ralph Guldahl

Tournament: 1932 Arizona Open

Age: 20 years, 2 months, 9 days

Matthew Wolff

Tournament: 2019 3M Open

Age: 20 years, 2 months, 23 days

Joohyung "Tom" Kim

Tournament: 2022 Shriners Children's Open

Age: 20 years, 3 months, 18 days

Phil Mickelson (amateur)

Tournament: 1991 Northern Telecom Open

Age: 20 years, 6 months, 28 days

Tiger Woods

Tournament: 1996 Las Vegas Invitational

Age: 20 years, 9 months, 6 days

Tiger Woods

Tournament: 1996 Walt Disney World Classic

Age: 20 years, 9 months, 20 days

Joaquin Niemann

Tournament: 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Age: 20 years 10 months 8 days

Seve Ballesteros

Tournament: 1978 Greater Greensboro Open

Age: 20 years, 11 months, 24 days

Rory McIlroy

Tournament: 2010 Quail Hollow Championship

Age: 20 years, 11 months, 28 days

PGA Tour amateur winners over the years

Seven amateur golfers have won on the PGA Tour since 1945, when Cary Middlecoff won the North and South Open. Three amateur golfers won PGA Tour events in 1945, including Fred Haas, Frank Stranahan, and Cary Middlecoff.

Nick Dunlap is the eighth amateur golfer to win on the PGA Tour since the end of World War II.

Here is a list of the amateur golfers who have won on the PGA Tour since 1945:

Cary Middlecoff: 1945 North and South Open

Fred Haas: 1945 Memphis Invitational

Frank Stranahan: 1945 Durham War Bond Tournament

Frank Stranahan: 1946 Kansas City Invitational Victory Bond Golf Tournament

Frank Stranahan: 1946 Fort Worth Invitational

Frank Stranahan: 1948 Miami Open

Gene Littler: 1954 San Diego Open

Doug Sanders: 1956 Canadian Open

Scott Verplank: 1985 Western Open

Phil Mickelson: 1991 Northern Telecom Open

Nick Dunlap: 2024 The American Express