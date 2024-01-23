Is 20-year-old Nick Dunlap the youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour? Here’s how he ranks in the young winners list

Nick Dunlap is one of the youngest golfers to win on the PGA Tour. The 20-year-old won The American Express 2024 last week and became the first amateur golfer to win the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson in 1991.
Moreover, Dunlap is the second-youngest winner on the PGA Tour since World War II and the youngest amateur player to win a PGA tournament since 1910. According to Golf Week, Chunk Kocsis, who won the 1931 Michigan Open as an amateur at the age of 18 years, six months, and nine days, is the youngest golfer to win a PGA Tour event.
Harry Cooper was reportedly the youngest professional to win a PGA Tour event when he clinched the trophy of the 1923 Galveston Open Championship four days after his 19th birthday. Chris Evans won the 1910 Western Open as an amateur when he was 20 years, one month, and 15 days old. Nick Dunlap is the youngest amateur golfer since Evans's victory in 1910.
Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, is the youngest golfer to win on the PGA Tour since 1970. He won the 2013 John Deere Classic as a professional at the age of 19 years, 11 months and 18 days.
Here is a list of the youngest PGA Tour winners over the years (via Golf Compendium):
Chuck Kocsis (amateur)
- Tournament: 1931 Michigan Open
- Age: 18 years, 6 months, 9 days
Harry Cooper
- Tournament: 1923 Galveston Open Championship
- Age: 19 years, 4 days
Ralph Guldahl
- Tournament: 1931 Santa Monica Open
- Age: 19 years, 2 months, 3 days
Jordan Spieth
- Tournament: 2013 John Deere Classic
- Age: 19 years, 11 months, 18 days
Gene Sarazen
- Tournament: 1922 Southern (Spring) Open
- Age: 20 years, 5 days
Nick Dunlap (amateur)
- Tournament: 2024 American Express
- Age: 20 years, 29 days
Chick Evans (amateur)
- Tournament: 1910 Western Open
- Age: 20 years, 1 month, 15 days
Joohyung "Tom" Kim
- Tournament: 2022 Wyndham Championship
- Age: 20 years, 1 month, 17 days
Ralph Guldahl
- Tournament: 1932 Arizona Open
- Age: 20 years, 2 months, 9 days
Matthew Wolff
- Tournament: 2019 3M Open
- Age: 20 years, 2 months, 23 days
Joohyung "Tom" Kim
- Tournament: 2022 Shriners Children's Open
- Age: 20 years, 3 months, 18 days
Phil Mickelson (amateur)
- Tournament: 1991 Northern Telecom Open
- Age: 20 years, 6 months, 28 days
Tiger Woods
- Tournament: 1996 Las Vegas Invitational
- Age: 20 years, 9 months, 6 days
Tiger Woods
- Tournament: 1996 Walt Disney World Classic
- Age: 20 years, 9 months, 20 days
Joaquin Niemann
- Tournament: 2019 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier
- Age: 20 years 10 months 8 days
Seve Ballesteros
- Tournament: 1978 Greater Greensboro Open
- Age: 20 years, 11 months, 24 days
Rory McIlroy
- Tournament: 2010 Quail Hollow Championship
- Age: 20 years, 11 months, 28 days
PGA Tour amateur winners over the years
Seven amateur golfers have won on the PGA Tour since 1945, when Cary Middlecoff won the North and South Open. Three amateur golfers won PGA Tour events in 1945, including Fred Haas, Frank Stranahan, and Cary Middlecoff.
Nick Dunlap is the eighth amateur golfer to win on the PGA Tour since the end of World War II.
Here is a list of the amateur golfers who have won on the PGA Tour since 1945:
- Cary Middlecoff: 1945 North and South Open
- Fred Haas: 1945 Memphis Invitational
- Frank Stranahan: 1945 Durham War Bond Tournament
- Frank Stranahan: 1946 Kansas City Invitational Victory Bond Golf Tournament
- Frank Stranahan: 1946 Fort Worth Invitational
- Frank Stranahan: 1948 Miami Open
- Gene Littler: 1954 San Diego Open
- Doug Sanders: 1956 Canadian Open
- Scott Verplank: 1985 Western Open
- Phil Mickelson: 1991 Northern Telecom Open
- Nick Dunlap: 2024 The American Express