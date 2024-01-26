Is Anthony Kim making a comeback after 10 years? All you need to know

Former PGA Tour superstar Anthony Kim is reportedly planning his return to professional tournaments. The American golfer, who hasn't played since 2012, might make a comeback, according to a recent Golf.com report.

According to the media outlet, Kim has been in discussions about a comeback with LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. The three-time PGA Tour winner intends to begin his training in the coming weeks with the hope of potentially returning to compete in professional tournaments.

Anthony Kim underwent surgery for the Achilles tendon in his left leg in 2012 and has not played on the tour since. He was eligible to compete in the 2013 season of the PGA Tour but failed to participate due to his injury.

Two years later, in 2014, the Golf Channel reported that Kim does not play golf anymore. However, he was spotted in several charity tournaments in 2016. Nonetheless, he has never competed in professional tournaments since then.

Anthony Kim could now return to professional tournaments. He could earn an exemption to compete in the non-signature PGA Tour events as a former winner. Moreover, as per Golf.com, the 38-year-old has also been in talks with the LIV Golf League.

At first, the Saudi circuit was not keen on recruiting Kim, but it has been reported that Greg Norman has been in talks with the player about a possible one-year contract. However, there is no official update from the golfer's side so far.

A look into Anthony Kim's career

Anthony Kim is a professional American golfer who found success on the tour before he was forced to quit because of his injuries.

Kim was born on June 19, 1985, in Los Angeles, California. The American attended La Quinta High School and then went to the University of Oklahoma. He played golf at the amateur level in his college days and was part of the 2005 Walker Cup-winning team.

He started his professional journey in 2006 and had a smooth start to his career. Kim tied for second place at the Valero Texas Open in 2006, his second start on the PGA Tour via a sponsor exemption. The following year, he earned his PGA Tour card from Q-School and made a strong start to his career. As a rookie on the tour, Kim had four top-10 finishes and made it to the top 100 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

His first PGA Tour victory came in 2008 when he won the Wachovia Championship after defeating Ben Curtis by five strokes. He had also won the 2008 AT&T National and the 2010 Shell Houston Open. Additionally, he competed in all four Majors.

In 2008, Kim was part of the winning Ryder Cup team at Valhalla. He defeated Spanish veteran Sergio Garcia in the Sunday singles by 5 and 4 to help his team win the biennial tournament.

He finished third at the Masters in 2010 and fifth at The Open Championship in 2011.