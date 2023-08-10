Is Brian Harman playing this weekend at the St.Jude FedEx Championship?

Brian Harman, fresh from his historic Open Championship victory, will be taking part in the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Stepping onto the greens of Memphis for the FedEx Playoffs, Brian Harman radiates the afterglow of his historic Open Championship victory. The seasoned golfer, with over a decade on the PGA Tour, is not only grounded in the present but still basking in the glory of his recent major win.

As he prepares to chase the $19 million first-place prize, Harman's remarkable journey continues to captivate the golfing world.

Aged 36, Harman's triumphant return to the winner's circle was nothing short of spectacular. Seizing the Claret Jug at the Open Championship held at Royal Liverpool Golf Club, he secured a six-shot victory, marking a transformative moment in his career. This win propelled him into the elite top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR), a testament to his enduring skill and dedication.

Beyond individual accolades, Harman's victory has positioned him as a contender for a coveted spot on the United States Ryder Cup roster. With the top six players in qualifying points earning automatic berths, Harman's major success has added an exciting dimension to the race for team selection.

As the FedEx Playoffs beckon, Harman's anticipation is palpable. His recent accomplishments have elevated him in the golfing hierarchy, and the upcoming playoffs offer an opportunity to build on this success.

Notably, Harman's return to TPC Southwind in Memphis is marked by a third-place finish last year, accompanied by impressive rounds of 66.

Harman remarked via Fox Sports:

"Luckily, I haven't done a lot of golf the last couple of weeks. My expectations are pretty low. But I'm excited to get back to work. Obviously last time out, had a great outing. I love this place. I love Memphis. I'm 36, I'm pretty set in my ways. I don't see things changing much."

Brian Harman transitioning from Open Championship Victory to FedEx Playoffs

Brian Harman, after winning the Open Championship 2023 (Image via Getty)

Brian Harman's recent Open Championship win not only catapulted him into the spotlight but also showcased his ability to thrive under pressure. This major victory, marked by his distinctive talent and determination, adds an intriguing layer to his journey through the FedEx Playoffs.

As Brian Harman navigates the challenges of the FedEx Playoffs, his journey stands as a testament to the enduring allure of golf and the power of major victory. The golfing community watches with anticipation as he strives to bridge his recent triumph with continued success on the course.