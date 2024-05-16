Is Corey Conners left handed? Everything about the golfer's swing

Corey Conners writes with his left hand but plays golf with his right. The Canadian golfer currently competes on the PGA Tour and has participated in numerous tournaments on the circuit. Despite his fame, fans often find themselves confused about which hand he uses to play golf.

During the early stages of his career, Conners used to hit balls with his left hand. However, professionally he plays with right hand. In an interview with The Star in 2021, he discussed his game.

“I used to hit balls left-handed quite a lot, but I don’t know if I’ve done that as a pro and I wasn’t really pleased with it. I kind of hit a root in front of the ball that I didn’t anticipate. I didn’t quite get it out like I wanted,” Corey Conners said.

Golf has seen numerous left-handed players in the past and present. According to Golf Digest, around 5-7% of golfers play the sport with their left hand.

Some golfers are naturally left-handed but play golf right-handed, primarily due to the limited availability of left-handed golf equipment. Renowned golfers such as Arnold Palmer, Greg Norman, and Jordan Spieth are naturally left-handed but play golf with their right hands.

On the other hand, some golfers are naturally right-handed but play golf left-handed. This includes six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, and LIV golfer Bubba Watson.

Here is the list of golfers who play golf with their left hand:

Sam Adams

Antti Ahokas

Eric Axley

Akshay Bhatia

Adam Bland

Cathryn Bristow

Bonnie Bryant

Peter Campbell

Greg Chalmers

Bob Charles

Russ Cochran

Nick Cullen

Peter Dawson

Claude Felstead

Steve Flesch

David Ford

Chris Gane

Ernie Gonzalez

Richard Green

Cody Gribble

Yutaka Hagawa

Brian Harman

Garrick Higgo

Rick Lamb

Scott Langley

Hank Lebioda

Amalie Leth-Nissen

Lin Yuxin

Stuart Little

Edward Loar

Laddie Lucas

Robert MacIntyre

Kim Métraux

Phil Mickelson

Len Nettlefold

Nick O'Hern

Gareth Paddison

Paul Peterson

Ted Potter Jr.

Bubba Watson

Davie Watt

Mike Weir

Cory Whitsett

Vic Wilk

Tim Wilkinson

Harry Williams

*Note: The list includes both professional and amateur golfers.

A look into Corey Conners' career

Corey Conners has enjoyed a successful golf career, having begun playing professionally in 2015 after a successful stint as an amateur. In the early stages of his career, he competed on the Web.com Tour, PGA Tour Canada, and PGA Tour Latinoamerica before joining the PGA Tour.

The Canadian has clinched victory in two professional events, and interestingly, both triumphs were at the Valero Texas Open. He secured his first win at the tournament in 2019, registering a two-stroke win over Charlie Hoffman.

Four years later, Corey Conners emerged victorious again, defeating Sam Stevens by a single stroke.