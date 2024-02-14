Is there a cut at Genesis Invitational 2024? Possible cut line explored

The Genesis Invitational 2024 tees off this Thursday, February 15 and the golf world sets its sights on the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades. It is the third Signature Event of the eight on the current season's schedule, so it is slightly different from the rest of the PGA Tour tournaments.

Although it is a limited field event like The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, unlike those, the Genesis Invitational does have a cut after 36 holes. However, the cut will not be in a manner that adheres to the PGA Tour rules.

Expand Tweet

The rules of the Genesis Invitational state that the cut will be made by the Top 50 (plus ties) after two rounds. But the "10-strokes rules" will also apply: all players who, after 36 holes, are separated from the first place by 10 strokes or less will play the weekend.

The field of The Genesis Invitational in 2024 features only 71 players. This fact, linked to the rules for making the cut, allows us to predict that very few players will be left out of the Riviera Country Club course during the weekend.

Some of the world's best players will be playing on Riviera, including Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. Tiger Woods will also be making his 2024 season debut there.

The Genesis Invitational 2024: Possible cut line explored

The Genesis Invitational has been played since 1999 at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. For this reason, all the performances of the last 24 editions have had the course as a common denominator.

During the last five editions of the event, the leaders after 36 holes have had an average score of 11 under and the players on the borderline of the Top 50 played for a score of even par (also as an average).

If this trend continues, the 2024 edition will likely see most of the field (if not entirely) playing on the weekend.

However, the course once again takes center stage. Over the past two weeks, the West Coast of the United States has had more than a few bouts of bad weather, which even forced the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am to be shortened.

If these conditions are present again this weekend, it could be a decisive factor in how players perform at Riviera and, therefore, where the cut line is set.

According to the Accuweather platform, there will be good weather over Los Angeles for the first three days of the tournament. Showers are forecast for Sunday in the early morning hours.

The event officially starts on Thursday, but this Wednesday, February 14, the pro-am event is taking place. Images released on social networks show the sky completely cloudy, as well as the players mostly wearing long sleeves to protect themselves from the cold temperatures.