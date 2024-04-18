Is there a cut at the RBC Heritage? All you need to know

The RBC Heritage is the fifth Signature Event of the 2024 PGA Tour season. That status gives it a series of distinctive characteristics from the rest of the regular events, such as its high purse and reduced field.

An exceptional aspect of this type of event is that it has no cut after 36 holes, a unique aspect compared to the vast majority of tournaments on the PGA Tour and in the world of golf in general. Almost all Signature Events share this characteristic, although some do make cuts.

Only 69 players qualified for a spot in the 2024 RBC Heritage field. The top 50 in the FedEx Cup rankings from the previous season qualify for the Signature Events alongside PGA Tour tournament winners from the current season.

Also in the RBC Heritage are members of the Top 30 in the world rankings not otherwise exempt, the current season's FedEx Cup Top 10s, and the five players who earned the most FedEx Cup points between one Signature Event and others.

Exactly nine tournaments on the 2024 PGA Tour schedule have no cuts scheduled after 36 holes. Two of them already took place prior to this event (The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). The other six events will be the Wells Fargo Championship, the Travelers Championship, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship, the Tour Championship and the Zozo Championship.

Other special features of the RBC Heritage

Like all Signature Events, the RBC Heritage has a $20 million purse, with $3.6 million going to the winner. The event also distributes a high amount of points for the FedEx Cup ranking, with 700 points going to the champion's account.

For this reason, the event gathers one of the strongest fields that the circuit can summon. Eight members of the Top 10 in the world rankings are present, headed by the top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

From that segment of the world rankings, only Jon Rahm, banned from PGA Tour events for playing on LIV Golf, and Viktor Hovland, who announced he would not play after his poor performance at the Masters, are missing at Harbour Town Golf Links.