Is Dustin Johnson in the Masters 2024? All you need to know

Dustin Johnson's start to the 2024 season in the LIV Golf has been good, and is currently ranked 6th in the individual ranking of that circuit. It is also a strong reason to consider Johnson as one of the favorites in the Masters Tournament.

Johsnon will be playing at Augusta National Golf Club, thanks to his victory in the 2020 Masters. His title from four seasons ago gave him a lifetime invitation to occupy a spot in the event's field, as is the case with all former champions.

The 2024 edition will be Dustin Johnson's 14th at the Masters. The captain of LIV Golf's 4Aces GC team has made nine cuts, with one victory, four Top 10s and two Top 25s among his results.

His 2020 victory at Augusta National is one of the highlights of Dustin Johnson's career in majors. Johnson has one other major title under his belt (2016 U.S. Open). Additionally, he has finished in 21 Top 10s (including the Masters).

Dustin Johnson has had a 17-season career in professional golf, with 31 victories, 24 of them on the PGA Tour and three in LIV Golf. In addition to the majors, his resume includes the 2020 TOUR Championship, The Sentry in 2018 and six editions of the World Golf Championship.

Dustin Johnson's 2024 Season at a Glance

Johnson has participated in all five tournaments played at LIV Golf during 2024. Johnson has started the season very strong, with several outstanding results.

His best finish of the year has been the victory at the LIV Golf Las Vegas with a score of 12 under. He had also finished in the Top 10 a week earlier, finishing 5th at Mayakoba.

In the other three tournaments of the year, Johnson failed to make the Top 10s, but in none of them did he finish outside the Top 30. He placed 28th in Jeddah, 21st in Hong Kong and 25th in Miami.

The victory in Las Vegas was Johnson's third in three seasons on the circuit. The previous two came at 2022 LIV Golf Boston and 2023 LIV Golf Tulsa.