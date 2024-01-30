Is there going to be a cut at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? Event’s format explored

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am kicks off on Thursday, February 1, at the legendary Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill courses. The event debuts as a Signature Event (second of the 2024 season), which has brought some changes to its format.

The field will be composed of 80 professionals and 80 amateurs. The event will have no cuts, although the amateurs will only play the first two rounds. The pros will define the title during the weekend.

Expand Tweet

On Thursday and Friday, the participants will be grouped in duos composed of a professional and an amateur. The duos will play as a team in the four-ball format. The pros will also be competing against each other in stroke play format. This last format will be maintained during the weekend to define the champion.

The field will be made up of the best players currently on the PGA Tour, led by the number one of the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Scottie Scheffler. Also at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be Viktor Hovland and Rory McIlroy, who will begin his season in America.

There will be 42 members of the OWGR Top 50 at Pebble Beach. Absent from that group are LIV Golf players Jon Rahm (3), Brooks Koepka (22) and Cam Smith (32). Also missing are Ryan Fox (35), Min Woo Lee (38), Adrian Meronk (42), Will Zalatoris (46) and Shane Lowry (48), who did not meet any of the exemption categories.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am qualifier criteria:

The FedEx Cup Top 50 last season

2023 FedEx Cup Fall Rankings 51 through 60

The top finisher in the 2023 Race to Dubai not otherwise exempt (Nicolai Højgaard)

Tournament winners not otherwise exempt (Nick Dunlap)

Players inside the top 30 in the OWGR not otherwise exempt (Justin Thomas)

Four sponsor exemptions (Peter Malnati, Maverick McNealy, Adam Scott and Webb Simpson).

Eight spots via the “fill the field” category (Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Mark Hubbard, Erik van Rooyen, Brandon Wu, Davis Riley, S.H. Kim and Keith Mitchell).

Players who, according to rumors, would be moving to LIV Golf soon, are so far confirmed to tee off at Pebble Beach. That is the case with Wyndham Clark and, especially, Tyrrell Hatton.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am History at a Glance

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was founded in 1937 as the Bing Crosby Pro-Am. The event was hosted by several venues until 1947, when it took root at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. The second course is Spyglass Hill from 1978 to the present.

Mark O'Meara and Phil Mickelson have won the event five times. The lowest score record belongs to Brandt Snedeker (22-under 265) imposed, when he won in 2015.

Johnny Dawson won as an amateur in 1942 and is the only non-professional to have won the event. The defending champion is Justin Rose.