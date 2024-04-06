Is there going to be a cut at the 2024 Valero Texas Open? Projected cut line explored

The 2024 Valero Texas Open is living this Friday, April 5, its second day, during which the cut established for after 36 holes will take place. Approximately 70 players will make the cut, depending on the ties.

A total of 82 players made the cut in Texas, making it only the third event in 2024 to have over 80 players making the cut.

Expand Tweet

91 players have a score of 1 over, which is just one stroke below the projected cut line.

Among the players missing the cut at the moment are Collin Morikawa, who is playing for 1 over through 16th, Beau Hossler, with a score of 1 over through 12th and Nicolai Hojgaard who has a score of 2 over through 17th.

Tom Kim (7 over) and Joel Dahmen (5 over) are among the top players who are no longer eligible to play this weekend. Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An and Eric Cole will all compete at the Masters Tournament next week but neither were able to make the cut at the Valero Texas Open.

A look at the leaders of the 2024 Valero Texas Open

Bhatia currently leads after Day 1 of Valero Texas Open, He was solid again on Friday with a score of 2 under for the second round, solidifying his place at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 11 under. Bhatia stormed the top spot on Thursday with a surprising 9 under 65.

The current leader of the Valero Texas Open is looking for his second PGA Tour victory and, at the same time, the ticket to the Masters 2024.

McCarthy, meanwhile, is among the three players in second place with a score of 6 under. He has carded three birdies with no bogeys on Friday, and played the first round with five birdies and one bogey.

Brendon Todd and Russell Henley are both tied in second place along with McCarthy, with a score of 6 under (both finished their second round). Rory McIlroy is currently fifth, with a score of 5 under.

The Northern Irishman is followed by four players at tied sixth, in Tommy Fleetwood, Webb Simpson, Alex Schenk and Peter Kuest. Matti Schmid, Robby Shelton, Nick Hardy, Jordan Spieth, Thorbjorn Olesen, Ryan Moore, Mark Hubbard and Corey Conners are all tied for tenth place.

Poll : Will Akshay Bhatia win the Valero Texas Open? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion