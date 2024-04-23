Is there going to be a cut at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans? Tournament's format explored

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans is one of the few events on the PGA Tour calendar that does not follow the stroke play format. In fact, it is the only team tournament of the season on the American circuit.

The field is composed of eighty teams of two players each. After two rounds, a cut is made and 33 duos (plus ties) compete for the title on the weekend.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans employs the two most popular formats in team golf. During the first and third rounds, it is played in 'foursomes' or 'alternate shot' format, in which players use a single ball and execute alternate shots on it.

In the second and fourth rounds, the format used is "fourballs" or "best ball." Each player plays their own ball, and the team's score on each hole is determined by the best score among the teammates.

Although these formats are not common in the PGA Tour, they are very common in several golf circuits and tournaments. The Ryder Cup, the Solheim Cup and the Walker Cup have been using them since the beginning.

2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field at a glance

Several interesting players and groups are present in the field of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. It is a good opportunity to see compatriots and family members playing as a team in a golf tournament.

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay are the favorite duo to win. Schauffele and Cantlay already won at Avondale two years ago and have excelled playing together.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and Ireland's Shane Lowry will also be playing at the event. Other teams of nationals include Canada's Nick Taylor and Adam Hadwin and South Africa's Thriston Lawrence and Aldrich Potgieter.

Three pairs of brothers will be present in the field, the English Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick, the Danish Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard and the Americans Pierceson and Parker Coody.

The field is made up of 80 players who are members of the PGA Tour, available on a first-come, first-served basis. These players invite their teammates, who must also be members of the tour, or receive a sponsor's exemption.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback