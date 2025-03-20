Is Kieron van Wyk a PGA Tour pro? 23-year-old South African’s career explored

The 23-year-old South African golfer Kieron van Wyk is not a PGA Tour pro but he qualified for this week's Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course after finishing at T4 at the Puerto Rico Open. He made an impressive PGA Tour debut at the Puerto Rico Open after shooting 19-under 269 in his first PGA Tour event.

Following the top 10 finish in the tournament, he expressed his thoughts and his words were (via PGA Tour):

“I'm pretty proud of the way I played. I think I impressed myself as well…If you asked me if I finished T4 at the beginning of the week, I would have been happy with that result, for sure.”

Before van Wyk’s splendid performance at the Puerto Rico Open, he won the APGA Tour’s Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course and became the first amateur to triumph in the tour. Currently, the golfer is ranked 24 in the PGA TOUR U rankings.

Other amateur successes include the CAA Conference Championship in 2022 and 2024. Added to this, he won the White Sands Invitational in October 2024. Finally, this victory helped Kieron van Wyk get into the 2025 Puerto Rico Open.

How did Kieron van Wyk perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

Kieron van Wyk has had three top-20 finishes in 2025 including a T4 at the Puerto Rico Open, a T16 at the Puerto Rico Classic, and more. The golfer had a first-place finish at the 2024 White Sands Collegiate, a third-place finish at the 2024 Inverness Intercollegiate, a first-place finish at the 2024 CAA Men's Golf Championship, and more.

Here's a list of van Wyk’s 2025 and 2024 performances so far:

2025 tournaments

Puerto Rico Open: 4th place finish: Points Avg- 21.3836

Puerto Rico Classic: 16th place finish: Points Avg- 827.9616

Battle at Briar's Creek: 14th place finish: Points Avg- 5.8875

2024 tournaments

Alfred Dunhill Championship: 55th place finish: Points Avg- 9.5235

White Sands Collegiate: 1st place finish: Points Avg- 10.8191

Qubein Cup: Third place finish: Points Avg- 8.9959

Inverness Intercollegiate: Third place finish: Points Avg- 14.9188

Visit Knoxville Collegiate: 11th place finish: Points Avg- 8.6351

Betway Big Easy Tour 3: 17th place finish: Points Avg- 3.9345

The Amateur Championship: 77th place finish: Points Avg- 6.1565

St Andrews Links Trophy: 62nd place finish: Points Avg- 4.7925

NCAA West Lafayette Regional: 50th place finish: Points Avg- 4.9164

CAA Men's Golf Championship: 1st place finish: Points Avg- 9.0116

Mason Rudolph Championship: 16th place finish: Points Avg- 7.5174

Hootie Intercollegiate: 19th place finish: Points Avg- 6.5464

General Hackler Championship: 17th place finish: Points Avg- 5.9432

Wake Forest Invitational: 18th place finish: Points Avg- 7.0660

Puerto Rico Classic: 64th place finish: Points Avg- 4.3860

Battle at Briar's Creek: 43rd place finish: Points Avg- 3.5300

