Is Lydia Ko married? Exploring the Kiwi golfer’s relationship

She's still almost a bride, but Lydia Ko is already married. It happened just on December 30, 2022, and the union served to close one of the most impressive seasons of all time for a female golfer.

The lucky husband of the current world number one is named Jun Chung, an Open Innovation Associate for the Hyundai Cradle.

The ceremony was held at the Myeongdong Cathedral in downtown Seoul, South Korea, and was attended by several women's golf stars, including Yani Tseng, Inbee Park, Jiyai Shin, and Ariya Jutanugarn.

Lydia herself shared several images of the wedding on her social networks, where she expressed her happiness at starting a new stage of her life with her husband.

Who is Lydia Ko's husband?

Lydia Ko and Chung Jun got engaged last summer after a year of dating. Chung Jun is the son of Chung Tae Young, vice chairman and CEO of Hyundai Capital.

Prior to joining the company, he had gained experience in various fields such as UX design, business strategy and development, application development, and data science. He also worked as a research analyst. He had previously served in the Korean Air Force, with the rank of sergeant.

According to Lydia herself, “He is an inspiration to be a better person.”

Highlights of a fabulous season

Chung Jun witnessed in person Lydia Ko's victory at the CME Group Tour Championship, the final tournament of the 2022 season. There, Lydia earned her third LPGA Tour victory of the year and, in the process, took home the Rolex LPGA Player of the Year Award. She also got the Vare Trophy for the lowest stroke average and the money.

It was a season in which she participated in 22 tournaments, without being cut in any of them, with an impressive balance of 11 Top 10s. This earned her more than $4.3 million in winnings.

Lydia Ko is one of the most successful and precocious golfers in history. Born in South Korea but a naturalized New Zealander, she won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a silver medal at the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympic Games.

She is also the winner of two major tournaments: the Evian Championship and the ANA Inspiration. In February 2015, she became the youngest golfer to reach number one in the world ranking, both in the men's and women's categories, at the age of (just) 17 years. She has managed to win 19 LPGA Tour tournaments during her career already.

The Kiwi golfer is currently just two points shy of the 27 needed to enter the Women's Golf Hall of Fame. She has played in three tournaments this season, with a Top 10 finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand as her best result.

