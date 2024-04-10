Is Phil Mickelson playing in the 2024 Masters at Augusta? All you need to know

Phil Mickelson is at Augusta National Golf Club to participate in the Masters tournament beginning Thursday, April 11. Mickelson will play in Group #9 with Sepp Straka and Tony Finau.

"Lefty" enjoys a lifetime invitation to play the Masters tournament thanks to his status as a former tournament champion. Phil Mickelson has won the green jacket three times (2004, 2006, 2010).

Phil Mickelson also qualified for the 2024 edition of the Masters as the winner of the 2021 PGA Championship. Thanks to that victory, he enjoys exempt status for all Majors until 2026.

Phil Mickelson's group will tee off at 9:36 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday and 12:48 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday.

Phil Mickelson is one of 13 LIV Golf players in the field for the Masters 2024. He is joined by Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Tyrrell Hatton, Adrian Meronk, and Joaquin Niemann.

This will be the 31st edition of the Masters for Mickelson who made his debut in 1991 when he finished tied for 46th and won the lowest amateur award.

Mickelson arrives at Augusta National having played five tournaments during the LIV Golf season, with a 9th place finish in Jeddah as his best result.

A look back at Phil Mickelson's career at the Masters and more

Mickelson has had an illustrious career playing at Augusta National Golf Club. In his 30 appearances, he has suffered only three cuts, with three victories and 13 other Top 10s, most recently in the 2023 edition at the age of 52.

"Lefty" has finished second twice, third five times and fifth twice for a total of nine Top 5s not counting his three wins. In contrast, Mickelson has finished just nine times outside the Top 25, including the cuts he suffered and his amateur year.

Mickelson has also been very successful in the other three Majors. He has won the PGA Championship (2005, 2021) and The Open Championship (2013) so he only has to win the U.S. Open to complete the career Grand Slam. "Lefty" has come close as he has finished second six times at the US Open.

In addition to his six wins in Majors (including the Masters), Mickelson has accumulated 34 Top 10s. His best season was in 2004, when he won The Masters, finished second in the US Open, third in the PGA Championship, and T6 in The Open Championship.