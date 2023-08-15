Is Phil Mickelson's wife cancer free? All you need to know about Amy Mickelson's health condition

With 45 PGA Tour titles, including six majors, Phil Mickelson is an all-time legend, and his wife Amy Mickelson has played a pivotal role in his success. In the 27 years of their marriage, both have seen many ups and downs in their lives, but the biggest of them was when Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer.

It was in 2009 that it was revealed that Phil's wife had breast cancer and would need major surgery in a few weeks. Distressed by the disturbing news, Mickelson decided to take an indefinite break from golf.

However, Phil soon returned to the PGA Tour after getting the news that Amy's cancer was caught in its early stages and would be treatable. Phil Mickelson spoke about his wife's condition during his pre-event conference for the FedEx St. Jude Classic, the first PGA Tour event he played after his return.

He was quoted as saying via Sky Sports:

"I've never felt this emotional. I've never been this emotional, where if I'm driving alone or what have you I'll just start crying. It's kind of a weird thing."

"Obviously we're going through a tough time right now. We're fortunate we believe we caught it early enough to where we don't have to rush into decisions and we can make some good long-term decisions."

The problems didn't end just here for the veteran golfer, as less than two months after Amy was diagnosed, his mother was also found to have cancer. Amid the painful few months, Mickelson won the Tour Championship in Atlanta and praised his wife and mother for their battle with cancer.

He said, as per People.com:

"Although day-to-day is tough, and the meds are tough, and it's not easy for them, we're fortunate that our long-term outlook looks good. … To finish this year off with a win feels terrific."

Amy won the battle against cancer in the 11 months after the diagnosis and also witnessed her husband win the Masters for the third time in 2010. This was an emotional win for Phil Mickelson, which was visible in his winner's speech.

He said, as per the Telegraph:

"It has been an emotional year, and I'm very proud of my wife for the fight and struggle she has been through. This is terrific, it is one of the best things. We've been through a lot and to be on the other end, to feel the jubilation, is phenomenal."

"For my wife and I, it means a lot to share some joy together. She's an incredible wife, an incredible mother, and she has been an inspiration for me"

How many kids do Phil Mickelson and Amy have?

Phil Mickelson poses with wife Amy and kids after winning the 142nd Open Championship

Phil Mickelson and his wife Amy are the parents of three children: two daughters and a son. The eldest, Amanda Brynn Mickelson, was born on June 21, 1999, a day after the golfer finished as runner-up at that year's US Open.

Following her, Sophia Isabel Mickelson was born on October 23, 2001, and then came Evan Samuel Mickelson on March 23, 2003