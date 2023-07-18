Is Rickie Fowler playing in the Open Championship 2023?

American golfer Rickie Fowler will be participating in The Open Championship. The tournament will be played at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England from July 20 to July 23.

Rickie Fowler qualified for the British Open by being included in the exemption category number 4: "The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2023". Fowler is ranked 22nd in the world.

Rickie Fowler will tee off at The Open on Thursday at 10:10 am local time (5:10 am ET). He will do so alongside Ireland's Shane Lowry and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who finished as the runner-up at the Scottish Open two days ago.

Rickie Fowler's group will be following a trio that will undoubtedly attract a lot of attention, as it is made up of defending champion Cameron Smith, the winner of the most recent major (US Open 2023) Wyndham Clark, and the World No. 6, Xander Schauffele.

There are 27 categories of exception for qualification to The Open Championship, including the champions of the tournament's last 10 editions and the champions of the last five editions of the other three majors, among others.

In addition, 15 qualifying tournaments were held in different parts of the world, each of them with a number of quotas assigned for the British Open.

The last four (called Final Qualifying) were held simultaneously on July 4 at British courses (Dundonald Links, Royal Cinque Ports, Royal Porthcawl, West Lancashire).

Rickie Fowler at The Open Championship

Rickie Fowler has participated in 11 editions of The Open Championship and has an impressive record at the major. His best result was finishing T2 in 2014, and his worst was being cut (the only occasion this happened) in 2013.

Fowler has finished in the top 10 in two other editions, T5 in 2011 and T6 in 2019. He finished inside the Top 30 in four other editions, 2010 (T14), 2015 (T30), 2017 (T22) and 2018 (T28).

Of the 42 rounds played in the tournament, Fowler has played 23 for par or better. The only edition in which he played all his rounds under par was 2014, when he finished as the runner-up (tied).

Fowler's best round played at The Open so far was the fourth round of the 2021 edition. He scored a 5-under 65, notably improving his performance that year.

His worst round was the first of the 2010 edition. There he scored 79 strokes (7-over 72). However, he was able to rediscover his game and chained -5 > -1 > -5 to finish in an excellent T14.