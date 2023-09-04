Is Robert MacIntyre married? Exploring the relationship status of the Scottish golfer

Robert MacIntyre is a Scottish golfer who plays on the DP World Tour, where he has two victories. The development in his game shown during this season earned him the qualification to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup in three weeks. But his success has not prevented him from keeping his private life away from the spotlight.

MacIntyre is not currently married. There's also no information about whether he has a girlfriend or is dating someone. The Scotsman has maintained this ever since becoming a public figure.

MacIntyre is one of the few examples of high-profile athletes who manage to keep their private lives out of the public eye. For this reason, little is known about his relationship status, in addition to the fact that he is not married, as of 2023.

Robert MacIntyre's professional career began in 2017, two years after graduating from McNeese State University in the United States.

His first professional experience was on the MENA Golf Tour, a circuit played in North and East Africa. There, he claimed his first professional victory, the 2017 Sahara Kuwait Championship.

Robert MacIntyre: DP World Tour and more

His first DP World Tour victory came in his third season. He won it at the 2020 Aphrodite Hills Cyprus Showdown. He would later also win the 2022 DS Automobiles Italian Open.

On the main European circuit, Robert MacIntyre has played 111 tournaments with 91 cuts passed. His best results are the two aforementioned victories, four second places and 20 other Top 10s.

MacIntyre has been characterized by great performances in the most important tournaments, even though he has not yet won any of them. Proof of this is that in 12 participations in major tournaments, he has only been cut once.

In the current season, MacIntyre has played 20 tournaments, with 15 cuts passed. His best result was finishing runner up (as a home player) in the Genesis Scottish Open with a memorable performance.

There, he lost to Rory McIlroy by just one stroke, with a sublime fourth round of 64. With a birdie on the 18th hole of the last day, MacIntyre forced McIlroy to work literally until the last shot, as he forced the Northern Irishman to get a birdie as well to avoid the playoff, as in the end it happened.