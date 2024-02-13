Is Scottie Scheffler going to play in the 2024 Genesis Invitational? All you need to know about the golfer’s availability

Scottie Scheffler will play in the 2024 edition of The Genesis Invitational. The Riviera Country Club event is the center of attention in the golf world this week as many of the world's best players will be there.

The 2024 edition will be Scottie Scheffler's sixth appearance at Riviera. Scheffler certainly didn't spend a lot of work defining whether or not he was in the field for The Genesis Invitational, as he qualifies in more than one of the exemption categories.

Expand Tweet

Scottie Sheffler arrives in Pacific Palisades as the top-ranked golfer in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), as well as occupying one of the top spots in last season's FedEx Cup ranking (T6). Both conditions would earn him a spot in the field of The Genesis Invitational.

During his five previous appearances at Riviera Country Club, Scottie Scheffler was only cut once (2018), with his best result being T7 in 2022. Scheffler improved his results as he gained maturity (cut in 2018, T30 in 2020, T20 in 2021, T7 in 2022 and T12 in 2023).

Scottie Scheffler has played 18 rounds at The Genesis Invitational but only eight with scores in the 60s. His personal lowest score record for 18 holes at the event is 65 (third round of 2022), while his worst score is 76 (second round of 2018).

As for 72 holes, his best score at The Genesis Invitational is 12-under 272, achieved in 2022 when he also reached his best finish (T7).

Which players will join Scottie Scheffler at The Genesis Invitational 2024?

Scottie Scheffler will be one of 71 players playing at The Genesis Invitational in 2024. The tournament will have a very strong field, with several of the best names in the world golf today.

Riviera will feature nine members of the Top 10. In addition to Scheffler, this group includes Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.

There will also be young players who have dazzled the golf world with their recent performances, such as Ludvig Aberg, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Nick Dunlap.

The presence of major champions lends prestige to any golf event and The Genesis Invitational will feature 15 of them. Two of the four winners of majors during 2023 are included. Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka will not be present, due to being banned from PGA Tour events for committing to LIV Golf.

The Genesis Invitational will also mark the return of Tiger Woods to official PGA Tour events. It is a moment long awaited by fans, which will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the event.