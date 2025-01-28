Is Scottie Scheffler playing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025?

2024 Tour Championship winner Scottie Scheffler has been missing from the ongoing PGA Tour season. Scheffler's absence from the concluded tournaments on the tour was due to an injury he suffered to his right hand while preparing dinner.

However, since then, the World No. 1 golfer has recovered and is all set to make his first appearance on the PGA Tour this year. He will play at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Scheffler's appearance in this tournament will also be his first since he last played in The Showdown in December 2024, where he and Rory McIlroy teamed up to beat Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Overall, there will be a lot of excitement to see Scheffler play this Thursday.

The reason behind this excitement has to do with the brilliant performances he displayed last year. In 2024, Scheffler won eight tournaments on the PGA Tour in total. To make things even better, Scheffler won an Olympic gold medal and was also a part of Team USA which won the Presidents Cup.

A look at the golfers Scottie Scheffler will face in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Scottie Scheffler with the Jack Nicklaus Award PGA TOUR Player of the Year Announcement [Image via Getty]

While Scottie Scheffler is making his first appearance on the PGA Tour this year, he is not the only golfer doing so. Another is Rory McIlroy, and he too will be a big favorite at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

However, it's also worth noting that apart from Scheffler and McIlroy, the tournament also contains other golfers who can win the tournament. Here is a look at the competition in this year's edition:

Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa

Sahith Theegala

Russell Henley

Adam Scott

Sungjae Im

Wyndham Clark

Rory McIlroy

Hideki Matsuyama

Shane Lowry

Sam Burns

Viktor Hovland

Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith

Ludvig Åberg

Patrick Cantlay

Robert MacIntyre

Matthieu Pavon

Tommy Fleetwood

Keegan Bradley

Byeong Hun An

Billy Horschel

Tony Finau

Aaron Rai

Akshay Bhatia

Chris Kirk

Sepp Straka

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Tom Hoge

Brian Harman

Si Woo Kim

Jason Day

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Cam Davis

Will Zalatoris

Corey Conners

Matt Fitzpatrick

J.T. Poston

Thomas Detry

Stephan Jaeger

Cameron Young

Austin Eckroat

Max Homa

Adam Hadwin

Max Greyserman

Nick Dunlap

Eric Cole

Maverick McNealy

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Nico Echavarria

Harris English

Seamus Power

Ben Griffin

Kevin Yu

Tom Kim

Nick Taylor

Sam Stevens

J.J. Spaun

Andrew Novak

Justin Lower

Lee Hodges

Rasmus Højgaard

Lucas Glover

Justin Rose

Mark Hubbard

Jake Knapp

Min Woo Lee

Beau Hossler

Taylor Moore

Andrew Novak

Erik van Rooyen

Doug Ghim

Brendon Todd

Jhonattan Vegas

Keith Mitchell

Rickie Fowler

Harry Hall

Jordan Spieth

Gary Woodland

