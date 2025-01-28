Is Scottie Scheffler playing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in 2025?

2024 Tour Championship winner Scottie Scheffler has been missing from the ongoing PGA Tour season. Scheffler's absence from the concluded tournaments on the tour was due to an injury he suffered to his right hand while preparing dinner.
However, since then, the World No. 1 golfer has recovered and is all set to make his first appearance on the PGA Tour this year. He will play at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Scheffler's appearance in this tournament will also be his first since he last played in The Showdown in December 2024, where he and Rory McIlroy teamed up to beat Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau. Overall, there will be a lot of excitement to see Scheffler play this Thursday.
The reason behind this excitement has to do with the brilliant performances he displayed last year. In 2024, Scheffler won eight tournaments on the PGA Tour in total. To make things even better, Scheffler won an Olympic gold medal and was also a part of Team USA which won the Presidents Cup.
A look at the golfers Scottie Scheffler will face in the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
While Scottie Scheffler is making his first appearance on the PGA Tour this year, he is not the only golfer doing so. Another is Rory McIlroy, and he too will be a big favorite at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
However, it's also worth noting that apart from Scheffler and McIlroy, the tournament also contains other golfers who can win the tournament. Here is a look at the competition in this year's edition:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Collin Morikawa
- Sahith Theegala
- Russell Henley
- Adam Scott
- Sungjae Im
- Wyndham Clark
- Rory McIlroy
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Shane Lowry
- Sam Burns
- Viktor Hovland
- Justin Thomas
- Taylor Pendrith
- Ludvig Åberg
- Patrick Cantlay
- Robert MacIntyre
- Matthieu Pavon
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Keegan Bradley
- Byeong Hun An
- Billy Horschel
- Tony Finau
- Aaron Rai
- Akshay Bhatia
- Chris Kirk
- Sepp Straka
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Tom Hoge
- Brian Harman
- Si Woo Kim
- Jason Day
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Cam Davis
- Will Zalatoris
- Corey Conners
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- J.T. Poston
- Thomas Detry
- Stephan Jaeger
- Cameron Young
- Austin Eckroat
- Max Homa
- Adam Hadwin
- Max Greyserman
- Nick Dunlap
- Eric Cole
- Maverick McNealy
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Patrick Rodgers
- Nico Echavarria
- Harris English
- Seamus Power
- Ben Griffin
- Kevin Yu
- Tom Kim
- Nick Taylor
- Sam Stevens
- J.J. Spaun
- Andrew Novak
- Justin Lower
- Lee Hodges
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Lucas Glover
- Justin Rose
- Mark Hubbard
- Jake Knapp
- Min Woo Lee
- Beau Hossler
- Taylor Moore
- Andrew Novak
- Erik van Rooyen
- Doug Ghim
- Brendon Todd
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Keith Mitchell
- Rickie Fowler
- Harry Hall
- Jordan Spieth
- Gary Woodland