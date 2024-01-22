Is Sebastian Korda related to LPGA star Nelly Korda? Exploring their relationship

American tennis player Sebastian Korda defeated Vit Kopriva and Quentin Halys before losing to Andrey Rublev in the third round and crashing out of the 2024 Australian Open. The World No. 26 turned pro in 2018 and has had a steady trajectory of growth and success since.

Tennis has been a part of Sebastian's life ever since he was young, as he was born to two Czech tennis players — former top 30 women's player Regina Rajchrtová and former men's World No. 2 Petr Korda.

His elder sisters, however, chose a different path when it came to the world of sports. Sebastian's sisters are the famous golf duo of Jessica and Nelly Korda, both of whom play on the LPGA Tour. World No. 5 Nelly Korda has particularly achieved great success in the field of golf. From being the World No. 1 to winning a gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nelly Korda has done it all.

Jessica, Nelly, and Sebastian Korda: the sporting superstar family

All three siblings have been quite successful in their respective sports over the last several years. Sebastian Korda, 23, made his debut on the ATP Tour in 2018. He won the Australian Open Junior Title in 2018 before turning pro and won his first ATP title at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open.

25-year-old Nelly Korda, on the other hand, is an eight-time LPGA Tour winner. She turned pro in 2016 when she joined the Symetra Tour. Nelly immediately qualified for the LPGA Tour, which she joined in 2017. Nelly had her first LPGA win at the Swinging Skirts Taiwan Championship in Taoyuan in 2018. In 2021, she would go on to claim Olympic gold, as well as reach the coveted World No. 1 ranking.

30-year-old Jessica Korda, the eldest of the three siblings, turned pro in 2010 and immediately joined the LPGA Tour. Since then, she has claimed six victories on the tour. Together, the three Korda siblings are certainly powerhouses in the sports world.