Is there a specific dress code at the 2024 Genesis Invitational? All you need to know

The Genesis Invitational is less than 48 hours away, and most of the players are already in Pacific Palisades. One detail that always catches the attention of fans is the players' attire, which is always evolving.

There is no specific dress code that players must adhere to at The Genesis Invitational. At Riviera, players must follow the PGA Tour's general dressing rule, known as the "Appearance of Players."

Expand Tweet

The rule is contained in the PGA Tour Player Handbook & Tournament Regulations, Part Two, Section VI. The rule is worded as follows:

"Players shall present a neat appearance in both clothing and personal grooming. Clothing worn by players shall be consistent with currently accepted golf fashion. The Chief Referee shall interpret this regulation, subject to the approval of the Commissioner."

As can be read, the wording of the rule is not as strict as it may have been in the past. For this reason, the 2024 edition of The Genesis Invitational could see one player in a sweatshirt playing next to another in a collar and tie, and both would be in compliance with the rule.

However, compliance with the dress code policy on the PGA Tour is generally accepted as the wearing of pants (mandatory at all official events). It is customary to wear polo shirts and short-sleeved shirts, as well as hoodies and vests, all depending on the prevailing weather.

It is also common for players to wear headgear. Currently, the most common are caps, while hats and visors have been giving way in recent years.

Other dress code details for The Genesis Invitational

One interesting issue is that while wearing shorts during the four days of competition at The Genesis Invitational is strictly prohibited for players, the same is not true for the days leading up to the event.

Since 2019, the PGA Tour established that players could conduct their pre-event practice rounds wearing shorts. This was also extended to Pro-Am events, which are generally held the day before the official start of the tournament.

This was a very well-received measure at the time of its implementation. Players such as Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vocalized their pleasure with the measure, since the PGA Tour often travels to locations where the high temperatures impose a tough challenge on the players.

It is well known that LIV Golf adopted shorts as part of its dress code for its official tournaments. At the time, this was one of the most distinctive measures of the new circuit.

The Genesis Invitational officially begins on Thursday (February 15), at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles. The event brings together some of the best players in the world, such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland. It will also mark the return of Tiger Woods to official PGA Tour events.