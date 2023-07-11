Golf

Is The Open Championship same as the British Open? Major championship's history explored

Modified Jul 11, 2023
The 150th Open - Day Four
The Open Championship is a historic golf competition that first took place in 1860. It is organized by the R&A and takes place on golf courses in the UK.

In the United States and other countries, the major tournament is commonly referred to as the British Open. Its original name, however, remains The Open Championship.

The tournament was first held at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland on October 17, 1860. It was played over three rounds on a twelve-hole course, with Willie Park Sr. winning by two strokes over Tom Morris. The tournament was staged in Prestwick for the first 12 years before moving to St. Andrews in 1873.

Since then, the tournament has alternated between St. Andrews, Musselburgh, and Prestwick. However, in 1894, St George organized the major event for the first time and became another tournament host city.

The Open Championship was hosted at numerous golf venues over the year, including Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, and Royal Lytham.

The Open Championship venues over the years

Here is the list of all the venues of The Open Championship and the years in which they hosted the major event:

Prestwick

  • 1860
  • 1861
  • 1862
  • 1863
  • 1864
  • 1865
  • 1866
  • 1867
  • 1868
  • 1869
  • 1870
  • 1872
  • 1875
  • 1878
  • 1881
  • 1884
  • 1887
  • 1890
  • 1893
  • 1898
  • 1903
  • 1908
  • 1914
  • 1925

St Andrews

  • 1873
  • 1876
  • 1879
  • 1882
  • 1885
  • 1888
  • 1891
  • 1895
  • 1900
  • 1905
  • 1910
  • 1921
  • 1927
  • 1933
  • 1939
  • 1946
  • 1955
  • 1957
  • 1960
  • 1964
  • 1970
  • 1978
  • 1984
  • 1990
  • 1995
  • 2000
  • 2005
  • 2010
  • 2015
  • 2022

Musselburgh

  • 1874
  • 1877
  • 1880
  • 1883
  • 1886
  • 1889

Muirfield

  • 1892
  • 1896
  • 1901
  • 1906
  • 1912
  • 1929
  • 1935
  • 1948
  • 1959
  • 1966
  • 1972
  • 1980
  • 1987
  • 1992
  • 2002
  • 2013

Royal Troon

  • 1923
  • 1950
  • 1962
  • 1973
  • 1982
  • 1989
  • 1997
  • 2004
  • 2016

Carnoustie

  • 1931
  • 1937
  • 1953
  • 1968
  • 1975
  • 1999
  • 2007
  • 2018

Turnberry

  • 1977
  • 1986
  • 1994
  • 2009

Royal St George's

  • 1894
  • 1899
  • 1904
  • 1911
  • 1922
  • 1928,
  • 1934,
  • 1938
  • 1949
  • 1981
  • 1985
  • 1993
  • 2003
  • 2011
  • 2021

Royal Liverpool

  • 1897
  • 1902
  • 1907
  • 1913
  • 1924
  • 1930
  • 1936
  • 1947
  • 1956
  • 1967
  • 2006
  • 2014
  • 2023

Royal Cinque Ports

  • 1909
  • 1920

Royal Lytham & St Annes

  • 1926
  • 1952
  • 1958
  • 1963
  • 1969
  • 1974
  • 1979
  • 1988
  • 1996
  • 2001
  • 2012

Prince's

  • 1932

Royal Birkdale

  • 1954
  • 1961
  • 1965
  • 1971
  • 1976
  • 1983,
  • 1991
  • 1998
  • 2008
  • 2017

Royal Portrush

  • 1951
  • 2019

The Open Championship winners the over the years

Harry Vardon holds the record for winning The Open Championship the maximum number of times. He won the Major six times while sitting behind him is John Henry Taylor, Tom Watson, and Peter Thomson, who won it five times.

Tiger Woods clinched the prestigious trophy of The Open Championship thrice and successfully defended his title in 2006.

Cameron Smith is the defending champion of the tournament, who registered a one-stroke victory over Cameron Smith at St Andrew's in 2022. The 2023 edition of the major will take place at Royal Liverpool.

Here is the list of the previous winners of The Open Championship:

2022: Cameron Smith

2021: Collin Morikawa

2019: Shane Lowry

2018: Francesco Molinari

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Henrik Stenson

2015: Zach Johnson

2014: Rory McIlroy

2013: Phil Mickelson

2012: Ernie Els

2011: Darren Clarke

2010: Louis Oosthuizen

2009: Stewart Cink

2008: Padraig Harrington

2007: Padraig Harrington

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Todd Hamilton

2003: Ben Curtis

2002: Ernie Els

2001: David Duval

