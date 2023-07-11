Is The Open Championship same as the British Open? Major championship's history explored

The Open Championship is a historic golf competition that first took place in 1860. It is organized by the R&A and takes place on golf courses in the UK.
In the United States and other countries, the major tournament is commonly referred to as the British Open. Its original name, however, remains The Open Championship.
The tournament was first held at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland on October 17, 1860. It was played over three rounds on a twelve-hole course, with Willie Park Sr. winning by two strokes over Tom Morris. The tournament was staged in Prestwick for the first 12 years before moving to St. Andrews in 1873.
Since then, the tournament has alternated between St. Andrews, Musselburgh, and Prestwick. However, in 1894, St George organized the major event for the first time and became another tournament host city.
The Open Championship was hosted at numerous golf venues over the year, including Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, and Royal Lytham.
The Open Championship venues over the years
Here is the list of all the venues of The Open Championship and the years in which they hosted the major event:
Prestwick
- 1860
- 1861
- 1862
- 1863
- 1864
- 1865
- 1866
- 1867
- 1868
- 1869
- 1870
- 1872
- 1875
- 1878
- 1881
- 1884
- 1887
- 1890
- 1893
- 1898
- 1903
- 1908
- 1914
- 1925
St Andrews
- 1873
- 1876
- 1879
- 1882
- 1885
- 1888
- 1891
- 1895
- 1900
- 1905
- 1910
- 1921
- 1927
- 1933
- 1939
- 1946
- 1955
- 1957
- 1960
- 1964
- 1970
- 1978
- 1984
- 1990
- 1995
- 2000
- 2005
- 2010
- 2015
- 2022
Musselburgh
- 1874
- 1877
- 1880
- 1883
- 1886
- 1889
Muirfield
- 1892
- 1896
- 1901
- 1906
- 1912
- 1929
- 1935
- 1948
- 1959
- 1966
- 1972
- 1980
- 1987
- 1992
- 2002
- 2013
Royal Troon
- 1923
- 1950
- 1962
- 1973
- 1982
- 1989
- 1997
- 2004
- 2016
Carnoustie
- 1931
- 1937
- 1953
- 1968
- 1975
- 1999
- 2007
- 2018
Turnberry
- 1977
- 1986
- 1994
- 2009
Royal St George's
- 1894
- 1899
- 1904
- 1911
- 1922
- 1928,
- 1934,
- 1938
- 1949
- 1981
- 1985
- 1993
- 2003
- 2011
- 2021
Royal Liverpool
- 1897
- 1902
- 1907
- 1913
- 1924
- 1930
- 1936
- 1947
- 1956
- 1967
- 2006
- 2014
- 2023
Royal Cinque Ports
- 1909
- 1920
Royal Lytham & St Annes
- 1926
- 1952
- 1958
- 1963
- 1969
- 1974
- 1979
- 1988
- 1996
- 2001
- 2012
Prince's
- 1932
Royal Birkdale
- 1954
- 1961
- 1965
- 1971
- 1976
- 1983,
- 1991
- 1998
- 2008
- 2017
Royal Portrush
- 1951
- 2019
The Open Championship winners the over the years
Harry Vardon holds the record for winning The Open Championship the maximum number of times. He won the Major six times while sitting behind him is John Henry Taylor, Tom Watson, and Peter Thomson, who won it five times.
Tiger Woods clinched the prestigious trophy of The Open Championship thrice and successfully defended his title in 2006.
Cameron Smith is the defending champion of the tournament, who registered a one-stroke victory over Cameron Smith at St Andrew's in 2022. The 2023 edition of the major will take place at Royal Liverpool.
Here is the list of the previous winners of The Open Championship:
2022: Cameron Smith
2021: Collin Morikawa
2019: Shane Lowry
2018: Francesco Molinari
2017: Jordan Spieth
2016: Henrik Stenson
2015: Zach Johnson
2014: Rory McIlroy
2013: Phil Mickelson
2012: Ernie Els
2011: Darren Clarke
2010: Louis Oosthuizen
2009: Stewart Cink
2008: Padraig Harrington
2007: Padraig Harrington
2006: Tiger Woods
2005: Tiger Woods
2004: Todd Hamilton
2003: Ben Curtis
2002: Ernie Els
2001: David Duval