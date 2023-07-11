Is The Open Championship same as the British Open? Major championship's history explored

The Open Championship is a historic golf competition that first took place in 1860. It is organized by the R&A and takes place on golf courses in the UK.

In the United States and other countries, the major tournament is commonly referred to as the British Open. Its original name, however, remains The Open Championship.

The tournament was first held at Prestwick Golf Club in Ayrshire, Scotland on October 17, 1860. It was played over three rounds on a twelve-hole course, with Willie Park Sr. winning by two strokes over Tom Morris. The tournament was staged in Prestwick for the first 12 years before moving to St. Andrews in 1873.

Since then, the tournament has alternated between St. Andrews, Musselburgh, and Prestwick. However, in 1894, St George organized the major event for the first time and became another tournament host city.

The Open Championship was hosted at numerous golf venues over the year, including Royal Birkdale, Royal Liverpool, and Royal Lytham.

The Open Championship venues over the years

Here is the list of all the venues of The Open Championship and the years in which they hosted the major event:

Prestwick

1860

1861

1862

1863

1864

1865

1866

1867

1868

1869

1870

1872

1875

1878

1881

1884

1887

1890

1893

1898

1903

1908

1914

1925

St Andrews

1873

1876

1879

1882

1885

1888

1891

1895

1900

1905

1910

1921

1927

1933

1939

1946

1955

1957

1960

1964

1970

1978

1984

1990

1995

2000

2005

2010

2015

2022

Musselburgh

1874

1877

1880

1883

1886

1889

Muirfield

1892

1896

1901

1906

1912

1929

1935

1948

1959

1966

1972

1980

1987

1992

2002

2013

Royal Troon

1923

1950

1962

1973

1982

1989

1997

2004

2016

Carnoustie

1931

1937

1953

1968

1975

1999

2007

2018

Turnberry

1977

1986

1994

2009

Royal St George's

1894

1899

1904

1911

1922

1928,

1934,

1938

1949

1981

1985

1993

2003

2011

2021

Royal Liverpool

1897

1902

1907

1913

1924

1930

1936

1947

1956

1967

2006

2014

2023

Royal Cinque Ports

1909

1920

Royal Lytham & St Annes

1926

1952

1958

1963

1969

1974

1979

1988

1996

2001

2012

Prince's

1932

Royal Birkdale

1954

1961

1965

1971

1976

1983,

1991

1998

2008

2017

Royal Portrush

1951

2019

The Open Championship winners the over the years

Harry Vardon holds the record for winning The Open Championship the maximum number of times. He won the Major six times while sitting behind him is John Henry Taylor, Tom Watson, and Peter Thomson, who won it five times.

Tiger Woods clinched the prestigious trophy of The Open Championship thrice and successfully defended his title in 2006.

Cameron Smith is the defending champion of the tournament, who registered a one-stroke victory over Cameron Smith at St Andrew's in 2022. The 2023 edition of the major will take place at Royal Liverpool.

Here is the list of the previous winners of The Open Championship:

2022: Cameron Smith

2021: Collin Morikawa

2019: Shane Lowry

2018: Francesco Molinari

2017: Jordan Spieth

2016: Henrik Stenson

2015: Zach Johnson

2014: Rory McIlroy

2013: Phil Mickelson

2012: Ernie Els

2011: Darren Clarke

2010: Louis Oosthuizen

2009: Stewart Cink

2008: Padraig Harrington

2007: Padraig Harrington

2006: Tiger Woods

2005: Tiger Woods

2004: Todd Hamilton

2003: Ben Curtis

2002: Ernie Els

2001: David Duval

