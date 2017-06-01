Is Tiger Wood a good role model?

Tiger Woods was arrested on DUI charges in Florida.

by Golfication News 01 Jun 2017, 18:37 IST

Tiger Woods’ mug shot.

Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday on a DUI charge in Florida and spent nearly seven hours in a county jail before he was released. Woods is a 14-time Major winner but has struggled with his health in recent years, including multiple back surgeries. He hasn't appeared in a PGA event since January.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI about 3 a.m. Monday and taken to the Palm Beach County jail, Jupiter. He was arrested on Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway.

Police have released dashcam footage of golfer Tiger Woods' Memorial Day arrest. Watch the video above, which shows a disoriented Woods put through a field sobriety test before being handcuffed.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility,” Woods wrote in his statement. “I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realise the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods apologised to his fans and pledged to “do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again.” Woods closed his statement by thanking the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County sheriff’s office.